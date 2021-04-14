Gallery

April 14, 2021

A March man who wrote more than 120 books on the history of Fenland and was a bellringer at St Wendreda's Church for 64 years has died aged 90.

Trevor Allen Bevis, who also taught many young people to ring bells at Upwell, Doddington and Wisbech St Mary, passed away peacefully on April 7 at Peterborough City Hospital.

He was the dearly loved husband of June, much loved dad of Denise, Andrea and Mark, father-in-law of William and Stephen, devoted grandad of Sarah, Robert, Holly, Sophie, Joseph and Daisy and friend of many.

Trevor Allen Bevis BA worked for 45 years for the March and Peterborough firm of Sharman and Co., newspaper publishers.

Trevor Allen Bevis of March passed away peacefully on April 7 at Peterborough City Hospital aged 90. - Credit: Archant

He was born at Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire and moved to March in 1939.

In his younger days, he was a keen cyclist travelling on two wheels to many parts of the country. He was also a member of the Youth Hostel Association.

He was best known for writing and publishing more than 120 books and booklets mainly about the history of the Fens.

Some of the many books that March historian and author Trevor Bevis has written over the years. - Credit: GOOGLE

He also appeared on film and spoke on radio and wrote about 200 articles for magazines and a newspaper for bellringers.

In retirement, he "kept his hand in", not only writing books but also writing letters for the local press.

In connection with his books, he illustrated his work with line drawings and enjoyed painting watercolours.

He earned the reputation of being the leading and most prolific writer about the Fens and marshland and was keen on photography.

He had a great love of the Fens and of history in general.

He particularly enjoyed his 64 years as a bellringer at St Wendreda's Church, March, starting in 1944.

Captain for several years, he organised the quarter peals regularly rung decades ago by March teams.

He rang and conducted several full peals at many churches in the Fens and based his campanological experiences at March, Wisbech and Chatteris - March being his home tower.

He rang at many churches and cathedrals all over the country, organising ringers' outings to many churches in East Anglia and the Midlands.

Included in his personal trips are Canterbury Cathedral, St Paul's London, Pershore Abbey, Christchurch Priory and York Minister where he rang a peal.

He had a great fondness of St Wendreda's Church and even wrote a history of it and its dedicatory saint.

In connection with his research, he played a part in the founding of the internationally popular National Centre For Work Based Learning Partnerships at Middlesex University.

He was a strong advocate of self-learning and development of natural talent.

Due to present circumstances, a funeral service will take place by invitation only.

Donations in his memory will be divided between St Wendreda’s Church Fabric Fund and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Donations may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk

