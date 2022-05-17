Brothers Luke (17) and Lewis (13) Smith were killed in a crash near Peterborough on Saturday (May 14). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The family of two young boys killed in a horror BMW crash near Peterborough have paid tribute to “the most loving sons, brothers, cousins and good friends to many”.

Brothers Luke, 17, and Lewis, 13, Smith were passengers in a blue BMW 320 when it left Crowland Road at around 12.50am on May 14 and collided with a bridge.

Emergency services attended the scene but the two boys sadly died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Sunday (May 15).

In a tribute, the family of Luke and Lewis, from Peterborough, said: “The loss of Luke and Lewis has utterly devastated the family.

“They were as close as brothers could be and were the most loving sons, brothers, cousins and good friends to many. Their life has been tragically cut short.

“They have left a huge hole in the family that will never be filled.

“As parents we are broken that we find ourselves writing this and will miss them both for the rest of our lives.”

The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Peterborough, remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information please contact police via the webchat service https://bit.ly/3wuXdEl quoting incident 29 of May 14.