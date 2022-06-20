News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Multiple crews tackle house blaze in the Fens

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 2:19 PM June 20, 2022
Fire crews put out a blaze at a house in Leverington

Fire crews put out a blaze at a house in Leverington - Credit: Cambs Fire/stock image

Fire crews from Wisbech, March, Manea and two crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a house fire on Leverington Common. 

Crews arrived on Friday evening to find large plumes of smoke coming from the property, and the first floor well alight. 

One person got out of the property as crews arrived. 

A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters extinguished the fire. They returned in the early hours of the morning to reinspect the property for hotspots. 

“The cause of the fire was accidental.” 

The spokesperson added: “Smoke alarms are the most important thing you need in your home - they will alert you to a fire and give you precious minutes to escape to safety and call for help. It’s essential that residents have them, and test them regularly.” 

On Sunday a  crew from Wisbech was called fire involving a BBQ cylinder on Rochford Walk, Wisbech. 

Most Read

  1. 1 A1 set for night-time and weekend closures until August
  2. 2 Man breached restraining order and hit his ex in her Cambridgeshire home
  3. 3 'Criminal investigation' into illegally dumped waste
  1. 4 Duo barred from all shops in Cambridgeshire when in each other's company
  2. 5 Jail for prolific Chatteris drug dealer who sold spice throughout Cambs
  3. 6 Cambridgeshire: Some rail lines to shut completely during June 2022 strike
  4. 7 Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend Cambridgeshire County Day
  5. 8 Multiple crews tackle house blaze in the Fens
  6. 9 Protestors 'occupy' MBR Acres dog breeding facility
  7. 10 One dead and four seriously injured following A47 crash

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 12.35pm. 

The cause of the fire was accidental. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

A police officer with a clipboard.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Chatteris dealer caught with £850 worth of drugs

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A caravan stuck under a bridge.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Caravan stuck under bridge in Stonea

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Andy Maul to move case to football club

Food and Drink

Customers back cafe boss Andy as he's locked out on eve of move

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A large historic building on a river.

7 curious places to visit in Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon