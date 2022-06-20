Fire crews put out a blaze at a house in Leverington - Credit: Cambs Fire/stock image

Fire crews from Wisbech, March, Manea and two crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a house fire on Leverington Common.

Crews arrived on Friday evening to find large plumes of smoke coming from the property, and the first floor well alight.

One person got out of the property as crews arrived.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters extinguished the fire. They returned in the early hours of the morning to reinspect the property for hotspots.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

The spokesperson added: “Smoke alarms are the most important thing you need in your home - they will alert you to a fire and give you precious minutes to escape to safety and call for help. It’s essential that residents have them, and test them regularly.”

On Sunday a crew from Wisbech was called fire involving a BBQ cylinder on Rochford Walk, Wisbech.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 12.35pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.