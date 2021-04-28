Meet the candidates who want your vote on Wisbech Town Council
- Credit: Supplied
Two independent and a Conservative candidate will contest the Octavia Hill ward vacancy on Wisbech Town Council.
The candidates are: Peter Freeman (Ind), Yvonne Howard (Ind) and Sidney Imafidon (Cons).
Newcomer Sidney recently bought Grade-II listed Ely House in Lynn Road and he also owns the Duke’s Head.
“It saddens me when I hear people speak negatively of this town... I chose [to focus on] the positives because that’s how I live my life and because I have faith in this town,” he says.
In a public post on Facebook, he said that “despite the hate and abuse that has been unjustly targeted at me, I’m proud to say I’m happy to be standing as the Conservative candidate.
“I will maintain clarity, openness and fairness, and will not participate in the ongoing hatefest.”
Independent candidate Peter, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, outlines the active role he plays in supporting the community and protecting the town’s character.
He explains how he helped deliver 5,000 parcels to the vulnerable during lockdown and collected food to help the homeless.
Peter is also an active member of Wisbech without Incineration (WisWIN), the campaign group fighting proposals for an incinerator to be built in Algores Way.
He’s out among the protestors “no matter what the weather”.
His expertise is also being called upon to renovate the Grade-II listed Castle Lodge in Museum Square.
Yvonne, who lives outside of the ward in Church Road, Emneth, has also been nominated as an independent candidate.
She also feels that, as an Independent, the “town council will better reflect the views of our local communities rather than national political parties”.
Yvonne is a member of Emneth parish council and in 2019 stood for a seat in the West Norfolk Council elections in Emneth and Outwell. She missed out by four votes.
She said she wants to become a parish councillor in two areas to share benefits from highways and housing projects.
Yvonne says she had worked collaboratively with a Wisbech councillor on the new developments in Elm High Road.
She declined to respond when challenged if she had been asked to stand to split the independent vote to afford a better chance for the Conservative candidate.