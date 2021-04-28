News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Meet the candidates who want your vote on Wisbech Town Council

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 4:50 PM April 28, 2021    Updated: 4:51 PM April 28, 2021
The three candidates battling for the Octavia Hill Ward seat in the Wisbech Town Council by-election

The three candidates battling for the Octavia Hill ward seat in the Wisbech Town Council by-election. From Left to Right: Yvonne Howard (Ind), Peter Freeman (Ind) and Sidney Imafidon (Cons). - Credit: Supplied

Two independent and a Conservative candidate will contest the Octavia Hill ward vacancy on Wisbech Town Council.

The candidates are: Peter Freeman (Ind), Yvonne Howard (Ind) and Sidney Imafidon (Cons).

Newcomer Sidney recently bought Grade-II listed Ely House in Lynn Road and he also owns the Duke’s Head.

“It saddens me when I hear people speak negatively of this town... I chose [to focus on] the positives because that’s how I live my life and because I have faith in this town,” he says.

In a public post on Facebook, he said that “despite the hate and abuse that has been unjustly targeted at me, I’m proud to say I’m happy to be standing as the Conservative candidate.

You may also want to watch:

“I will maintain clarity, openness and fairness, and will not participate in the ongoing hatefest.”

Independent candidate Peter, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, outlines the active role he plays in supporting the community and protecting the town’s character.

Most Read

  1. 1 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
  2. 2 Woman, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’ while withdrawing pension
  3. 3 Tributes to Robbie Lyons, publican of George Hotel for two decades
  1. 4 Assaulted Cambridgeshire police officer left with bleed on brain
  2. 5 Town centre gift shop re-opens with a new look following lockdown refit
  3. 6 Man to tackle first half-marathon in memory of great uncle
  4. 7 Over £750 raised for grandmother, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’
  5. 8 The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk
  6. 9 Meet the candidates who want your vote on Wisbech Town Council
  7. 10 Home Secretary challenged on 'not acceptable' sentence for man who attacked police officer

He explains how he helped deliver 5,000 parcels to the vulnerable during lockdown and collected food to help the homeless.

Peter is also an active member of Wisbech without Incineration (WisWIN), the campaign group fighting proposals for an incinerator to be built in Algores Way.

He’s out among the protestors “no matter what the weather”.

His expertise is also being called upon to renovate the Grade-II listed Castle Lodge in Museum Square.

Yvonne, who lives outside of the ward in Church Road, Emneth, has also been nominated as an independent candidate.

She also feels that, as an Independent, the “town council will better reflect the views of our local communities rather than national political parties”.

Yvonne is a member of Emneth parish council and in 2019 stood for a seat in the West Norfolk Council elections in Emneth and Outwell. She missed out by four votes.

She said she wants to become a parish councillor in two areas to share benefits from highways and housing projects.

Yvonne says she had worked collaboratively with a Wisbech councillor on the new developments in Elm High Road.

She declined to respond when challenged if she had been asked to stand to split the independent vote to afford a better chance for the Conservative candidate.

Local Elections 2021
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barclays bank Broad Street March

Barclays Bank to shut third Fenland branch in two years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Cars being washed at a car wash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Rob and Laura Skoulding

Exclusive

Former mayor 'one of the luckiest people alive' after wife helps save...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Delamore, Wisbech

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Arsonists enter warehouse and set light to tyres

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus