Off duty police officer in Peterborough saves one-year-old baby
PUBLISHED: 10:43 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 28 December 2019
Archant
An off duty police officer was able to give the ultimate Christmas present when he stepped in to save a one-year-old baby in Peterborough.
PC Charlie Wright was driving with his family when a car stopped abruptly in front of him last week.
When he went to investigate, he found a baby who had stopped breathing next to a very worried mother.
PC Wright immediately put his medical training to use and managed to clear the baby's airways allowing him to start breathing again.
A post on Cambridgeshire Constabulary Facebook page read: "He was soon joined by a uniformed officer and the ambulance service who helped the mother and baby get to a place of safety and provide medical support.
"We're pleased to hear that they are now both safe and sound."