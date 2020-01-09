Breaking

Five 'brave' members of staff at HMP Whitemoor in March hospitalised after officer is seriously assaulted by two prisoners

Archant

Five "brave" members of staff were left in need of hospital treatment after an officer at HMP Whitemoor in March was seriously assaulted by two prisoners.

A prison service spokesman said: "The incident was quickly resolved by our brave staff and our thoughts are with the injured officers at this time."

The incident happened today (Thursday January 9) and is being dealt with by the Met Police.