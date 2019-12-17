Advanced search

Cannabis worth up to £53,000 found in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 17:09 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 17 December 2019

Cannabis plants worth up to £53,000 were found in a Peterborough factory this morning (December 17). Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Archant

Cannabis plants worth up to £53,000 were found in a Peterborough factory this morning.

Officers from the Peterborough and Fenland neighbourhood policing teams were called to Oxney Road, Parnwell to discover 63 cannabis plants, as well as evidence of trapping wild birds.

Police shut down the factory, while officers from the rural crime team also seized a truck running on red diesel.

A 67-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

PC Paul Delmer said: "This find will cause significant disruption to organised crime and put a serious dent in their pockets.

"Drugs can ruin lives and bring associated crime to our communities. We are working hard to tackle them.

"We urge the public to continue to report any suspicious behaviour to us."

