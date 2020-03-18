It’s the final countdown! Police name their top cars seized from hare coursers across Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team has chosen their top cars seized from hare coursers across the county. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

From a Renault Clio and Ford Focus to a Honda CR-V and Suzuki Vitara, rural crime officers in Fenland have named their top cars driven by hare coursers across Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team has chosen their top cars seized from hare coursers across the county. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team has chosen their top cars seized from hare coursers across the county. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

In a light-hearted countdown on social media, Cambridgeshire’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) decided to list their favourite vehicles seized over the season, leaving the best till last.

The move came after RCAT seized another car from hare coursers in the form of an Audi all-road vehicle on Saturday (March 14), leading officers to ask: “which car do you think wins most seized?”

The team then listed their top cars: “Tied in eighth place with one of each: Saab 93, Kia Sorrento, Fiat Sedici, Renault Clio, Renault Laguna, Volvo S40, Ford Focus, Isuzu Trooper, BMW 320d, BMW X5, Range Rover and a Vauxhall Frontera.

“In seventh place with two of each: Audi, Citroen Relay, Nissan X-TRAIL and the Mitsubishi L200.

Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team has chosen their top cars seized from hare coursers across the county. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team has chosen their top cars seized from hare coursers across the county. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

“In sixth place with three of each seized for hare coursing: Mitsubishi Shogun/Pagero and Hyundai Santa Fe.”

With suspense increasing, followers had to wait over 24 hours before officers finally revealed their top five entries.

On the Policing Fenland Facebook page, officers said: “At number five, a classic German machine. Bit of a theme here, not great off road - the Mercedes ML with four seized this season.

“Fourth place goes to a major Japanese contender the Honda CR-V with six seized this season.

Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team has chosen their top cars seized from hare coursers across the county. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team has chosen their top cars seized from hare coursers across the county. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

“Unusual with its column shift autos, dashboard handbrake and handy pop up table in the boot floor.

“Sliding into the number three spot is the Suzuki Vitara/Grand Vitara. Known for its revvy V6 petrol engines - nine seized this season.

“Jeep and Subaru take joint second place on the coursing #CarLeague countdown, with 10 of each seized this season. Jeep holding out for our American cousins.”

Despite their best efforts, these cars were unable to stop the overall winner... the Toyota RAV 4.

Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team has chosen their top cars seized from hare coursers across the county. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team has chosen their top cars seized from hare coursers across the county. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Officers added: “Congratulations to all the people who guessed correctly. Twelve #RustyRavs were seized this season.”

It has been an impressive few months for RCAT, who have seized 93 vehicles, secured 60 prosecutions, issued 164 dispersals and recovered 12 items of stolen farm machinery since the start of September last year.

Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team has chosen their top cars seized from hare coursers across the county. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team has chosen their top cars seized from hare coursers across the county. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

You may also want to watch: