Advanced search

Drivers arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Fen towns

PUBLISHED: 09:47 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 07 May 2020

Officers arrested two drivers in Wisbech (left) and March (right) on suspicion of drink driving. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Officers arrested two drivers in Wisbech (left) and March (right) on suspicion of drink driving. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Archant

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Fenland this week.

Officers arrested drivers in Wisbech and March on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLANDOfficers arrested drivers in Wisbech and March on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Officers stopped a vehicle at the Horsefair roundabout in Wisbech on Tuesday (May 5), where the driver was found to be over three times the legal limit.

A spokesperson for Policing Fenland said: “The driver failed the roadside breath test by blowing 110, the limit being 35.

“The driver was arrested and taken to the PIC (police investigation centre) where enquiries continue.”

On Monday, May 4, officers stopped another vehicle, this time on Broad Street, March where the driver was ordered to take a roadside breath test.

Officers arrested drivers in Wisbech and March on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLANDOfficers arrested drivers in Wisbech and March on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Writing on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Policing Fenland said: “The driver blew 54 units at the roadside, well exceeding the legal limit of 35.

“He was subsequently arrested and is now spending the night in custody where he will be charged and given a court date.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

19-year-old man arrested after collision in Somersham

Man arrested in Somersham on suspicion of drug driving

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card. Image: SUBMITTED

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

19-year-old man arrested after collision in Somersham

Man arrested in Somersham on suspicion of drug driving

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card. Image: SUBMITTED

Latest from the Cambs Times

Renewed calls for CCTV to be installed at a March cemetery

The family of baby Elijah James Chambers would like to add decorations on his grave to commemorate his life, but have had to leave it empty following issues at Eastwood Cemetery. Image: Submitted

Our weekly tribute in words and photos to the heroes of the NHS and care sector -the new front line

Victoria Lodge day centre, Wisbech, has their own special message in support of the NHS.

Drivers arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Fen towns

Officers arrested two drivers in Wisbech (left) and March (right) on suspicion of drink driving. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Ultra-runner aims to give something back to NHS workers who saved her son’s life in 100-mile challenge

Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles in her garden for NHS Charities Together and has already competed in several marathon and ultra events. Picture: LAUREN BUFFINI

March Town FC chairman pays tribute to memorable season

March Town chairman Phil White paid tribute to the club and announced two club awards through social media. Here he is (right) with Dan Muzzelwhite, Southern Regional sales manager of Ischebeck Titan. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24