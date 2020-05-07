Drivers arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Fen towns

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Fenland this week.

Officers stopped a vehicle at the Horsefair roundabout in Wisbech on Tuesday (May 5), where the driver was found to be over three times the legal limit.

A spokesperson for Policing Fenland said: “The driver failed the roadside breath test by blowing 110, the limit being 35.

“The driver was arrested and taken to the PIC (police investigation centre) where enquiries continue.”

On Monday, May 4, officers stopped another vehicle, this time on Broad Street, March where the driver was ordered to take a roadside breath test.

Writing on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Policing Fenland said: “The driver blew 54 units at the roadside, well exceeding the legal limit of 35.

“He was subsequently arrested and is now spending the night in custody where he will be charged and given a court date.”

