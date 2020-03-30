Advanced search

Fen cops receive ‘random act of kindness’ from resident Stanley, 4, amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:30 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 30 March 2020

Officers at March police station received a tin of cookies from four-year-old Stanley and his family. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Officers at March police station received a tin of cookies from four-year-old Stanley and his family. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Archant

A four-year-old boy has been praised by Fenland police officers after his ‘random act of kindness’ at the weekend.

Officers at the March station on Burrowmoor Road received a tin of cookies from young Stanley and his family, attached with the message: “Thank you for keeping us all safe. Please enjoy these rainbow cookies. They were made after LOTS of hand washing.”

In response, Policing Fenland wrote on their Facebook page: “Little Stanley, you may think that we are your heroes, but the truth is YOU are OUR hero.

“I know we will enjoy these cookies and they won’t last very long!!”

Officers also asked other residents to do a similar act during the coronavirus pandemic.

They added: “We promise to keep your tin safe so when it is safe to do so, you can come down and pick it up and have a tour of the station and look around all the police vehicles as a thank you.

“Now can you follow in Stanley’s footsteps and give a random act of kindness?”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

Girl, 8, goes viral online with ‘don’t go outside’ message to people during coronavirus pandemic

Eight-year-old Mea Howcroft from Manea has gone viral online after sending a special message to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jay Howcroft

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

Girl, 8, goes viral online with ‘don’t go outside’ message to people during coronavirus pandemic

Eight-year-old Mea Howcroft from Manea has gone viral online after sending a special message to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jay Howcroft

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fen cops receive ‘random act of kindness’ from resident Stanley, 4, amid coronavirus pandemic

Officers at March police station received a tin of cookies from four-year-old Stanley and his family. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Cambridge Folk Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus

The Cambridge Folk Festival has been cancelled

Find them, photograph them and dispose of them - one man’s campaign to rid Wisbech of discarded needles

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at the Weasenham Lane/Cromwell Road junction on May 5 2019

LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Girl, 8, goes viral online with ‘don’t go outside’ message to people during coronavirus pandemic

Eight-year-old Mea Howcroft from Manea has gone viral online after sending a special message to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jay Howcroft
Drive 24