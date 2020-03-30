Fen cops receive ‘random act of kindness’ from resident Stanley, 4, amid coronavirus pandemic

Officers at March police station received a tin of cookies from four-year-old Stanley and his family. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

A four-year-old boy has been praised by Fenland police officers after his ‘random act of kindness’ at the weekend.

Officers at the March station on Burrowmoor Road received a tin of cookies from young Stanley and his family, attached with the message: “Thank you for keeping us all safe. Please enjoy these rainbow cookies. They were made after LOTS of hand washing.”

In response, Policing Fenland wrote on their Facebook page: “Little Stanley, you may think that we are your heroes, but the truth is YOU are OUR hero.

“I know we will enjoy these cookies and they won’t last very long!!”

Officers also asked other residents to do a similar act during the coronavirus pandemic.

They added: “We promise to keep your tin safe so when it is safe to do so, you can come down and pick it up and have a tour of the station and look around all the police vehicles as a thank you.

“Now can you follow in Stanley’s footsteps and give a random act of kindness?”