Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection.

A Whittlesey primary school has impressed inspectors after being praised for its “enthusiastic, strong leadership” three years since being ordered to improve.

The progress Park Lane Primary and Nursery School has made is “unrecognisable” from 2016, senior leaders said.

Education watchdog Ofsted said that pupils were “polite and well-mannered towards adults and each other”.

Teachers were also commended for taking action to improve across the board since the last inspection.

The Ofsted report said: “The inspection team were very impressed by the pupils and have reported that the behaviour of the pupils is good, with a calm and orderly atmosphere in the school.

“The relationship between pupils and staff is positive. Pupils say they enjoy their learning and relish being challenged in lessons.”

The two-day inspection took place on January 29, with the school now ranked as being ‘good’.

“They are well prepared for the next phase of their education,” the report added.

“The executive headteacher and senior leaders are fervent in their vision to ensure that pupils at Park Lane Primary School receive a good quality of education.

“Senior leaders have taken appropriate action to improve the school since the previous inspection and they have used a range of approaches to improve aspects of provision.”

In October 2016, inspectors said that pupils were not consistently challenged; behaviour needed improving as well as not enough progress being made in each year group.

Rob Litten, executive headteacher, said: “We also recognise that there are still areas to improve but we can assure you that plans are already in place to do this.

“A huge amount of credit needs to go to all the teaching staff, who along with the teaching assistants, now provide a very good education for your children.

“We will not rest until we feel that the school is offering an outstanding level of education.

“We are very proud of the progress the school has made in the last two years, as what takes place on a daily basis in the classroom is unrecognisable from the practice which took place back in 2016.”