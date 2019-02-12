Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection

PUBLISHED: 10:55 18 February 2019

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection. Picture: PARK LANE PRIMARY.

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection. Picture: PARK LANE PRIMARY.

Archant

A Whittlesey primary school has impressed inspectors after being praised for its “enthusiastic, strong leadership” three years since being ordered to improve.

The progress Park Lane Primary and Nursery School has made is “unrecognisable” from 2016, senior leaders said.

Education watchdog Ofsted said that pupils were “polite and well-mannered towards adults and each other”.

Teachers were also commended for taking action to improve across the board since the last inspection.

The Ofsted report said: “The inspection team were very impressed by the pupils and have reported that the behaviour of the pupils is good, with a calm and orderly atmosphere in the school.

“Pupils are polite and well- mannered towards adults and each other.

“The relationship between pupils and staff is positive. Pupils say they enjoy their learning and relish being challenged in lessons.”

The two-day inspection took place on January 29, with the school now ranked as being ‘good’.

“They are well prepared for the next phase of their education,” the report added.

“The executive headteacher and senior leaders are fervent in their vision to ensure that pupils at Park Lane Primary School receive a good quality of education.

“Senior leaders have taken appropriate action to improve the school since the previous inspection and they have used a range of approaches to improve aspects of provision.”

In October 2016, inspectors said that pupils were not consistently challenged; behaviour needed improving as well as not enough progress being made in each year group.

Rob Litten, executive headteacher, said: “We also recognise that there are still areas to improve but we can assure you that plans are already in place to do this.

“A huge amount of credit needs to go to all the teaching staff, who along with the teaching assistants, now provide a very good education for your children.

“We will not rest until we feel that the school is offering an outstanding level of education.

“We are very proud of the progress the school has made in the last two years, as what takes place on a daily basis in the classroom is unrecognisable from the practice which took place back in 2016.”

Most Read

Delays building on the A14 following collision

The incident is causing long delays on the A14. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jail for machete-wielding drug dealer

Isaac Isa-Herd, 21, was in Broadway, Yaxley, on May 19, when he saw a woman his girlfriend had fallen out with.

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection. Picture: PARK LANE PRIMARY.

REVIEW: A modern makeover and delicious food at The Brampton Mill

REVIEW: A modern makeover and delicious food at The Brampton Mill. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY.

Love in the air at a Valentine’s Ball which raises hundreds for charity

Alzheimer's Society charity ball. Left to right Rachael Richmond, Jo Warren, Sadie Coppin, Marlene Moden. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

There are delays on the Acle Straight after one lane has been blocked off heading towards Acle following a crash. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Latest from the Cambs Times

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

Three Counties Running Club feeling the love at Valentine’s run

Three Counties Running Club feeling the love at Valentine’s run. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection. Picture: PARK LANE PRIMARY.

COLUMN: Lucy Frazer MP on the benefits and risks of social media

COLUMN: Lucy Frazer MP on the benefits and risks of social media

Love in the air at a Valentine’s Ball which raises hundreds for charity

Alzheimer's Society charity ball. Left to right Rachael Richmond, Jo Warren, Sadie Coppin, Marlene Moden. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists