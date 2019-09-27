Advanced search

Students from Hereward Comprehensive School's class of 1979 reunite in March for the first time since the 90s

27 September, 2019 - 11:51
The 1979 class of Hereward Comprehensive School met for the first time in March since the late 90s. Picture: Supplied

The 1979 class of one of March's compressive schools have reunited for the first time since the late 90s.

Fifty former students from Hereward Comprehensive School met at March Town Cricket Club pavilion on Saturday, September 21.

The event was organised by Beverley Bolton who set up a Facebook page targeting former pupils in February earlier this year.

Along with Beverley, pupils Maggie Doncaster and Craig Brand helped track down as many class mates as possible for the reunion.

Craig said: "A disco of 70s music from our school years by former Hereward pupil Vernon Harley brought back memories of our time at Hereward.

"He made a special dedication song to celebrate all our school friends who are no longer able to be with us.

"The evening was a great success even though many of those that we managed to contact could not make the reunion due to other prior commitments.

"Those who attended were in full support of having another reunion in 18 to 24 months.

"Unfortunately with no record of those starting Hereward in September 1974 we know we have not managed to contact all our school year."

Do you recognise any classmates? Want to get involved with the next reunion? Email: hereward1979@gmail.com or contact the 'Class of 79 Hereward Comprehensive School' Facebook page.

