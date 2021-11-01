News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Britain's oldest working Land Rover first used in the Fens

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:19 AM November 1, 2021
Pilot build Land Rover first used in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire

Author John Smith said that the 1948 ‘pilot build’ Land Rover may have been first used in the Cambridgeshire Fens. - Credit: Simon Shaw Photography

Britain’s oldest working Land Rover, which was introduced in 1948, is believed to have been first used in the Fens. 

Author John Smith said that the 1948 ‘pilot build’ Land Rover was registered to John Christopher Blow of Gracious Street, Whittlesey between January 1955 and June 1964. 

“No house number is given, so we suspect this Land Rover may have been used by Gracious Street Motors,” he said. 

“Does anyone recall if John C. Blow was the proprietor of Gracious Street Motors?” 

Mr Smith, who is writing about the history of the Land Rover from 1947 up to today, has appealed to Mr Blow’s family to see if they remember it. 

As well as driving the Land Rover as far as Moscow and Istanbul, Mr Smith said the vehicle has had four owners from the Cambridgeshire Fens between 1955 and 1985. 

“If any of Mr Blow’s family still live in Whittlesey, I would be pleased to contact them,” he added. 

“By 1986, this was the oldest Land Rover still currently in use, and in March we led the ‘Keep Land-Rover British’ campaign’s convoy to Downing Street.    

“More recently, it has been used for club charity runs on the continent.” 

If you know any more about the ‘pilot build’ Land Rover in the Fens, email Mr Smith at: pontabrost@gmail.com.  

