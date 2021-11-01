Britain's oldest working Land Rover first used in the Fens
- Credit: Simon Shaw Photography
Britain’s oldest working Land Rover, which was introduced in 1948, is believed to have been first used in the Fens.
Author John Smith said that the 1948 ‘pilot build’ Land Rover was registered to John Christopher Blow of Gracious Street, Whittlesey between January 1955 and June 1964.
“No house number is given, so we suspect this Land Rover may have been used by Gracious Street Motors,” he said.
“Does anyone recall if John C. Blow was the proprietor of Gracious Street Motors?”
Mr Smith, who is writing about the history of the Land Rover from 1947 up to today, has appealed to Mr Blow’s family to see if they remember it.
As well as driving the Land Rover as far as Moscow and Istanbul, Mr Smith said the vehicle has had four owners from the Cambridgeshire Fens between 1955 and 1985.
“If any of Mr Blow’s family still live in Whittlesey, I would be pleased to contact them,” he added.
Most Read
- 1 Bring back respect plea by funeral director
- 2 Councillor calls for sanctions against 'obvious wrongdoing' by builder
- 3 Pedestrian dies at scene of A1 lorry crash
- 4 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
- 5 'I've loved every minute': Surgery manager retires after 36 years
- 6 One person taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash
- 7 ‘Fascinating’ talk at society’s first live event since pandemic
- 8 Cambridgeshire gets extra help to tackle rising Covid crisis
- 9 Dinosaur rebels against extinction to welcome customers
- 10 East Cambridgeshire among top 5 UK Covid hot spots
“By 1986, this was the oldest Land Rover still currently in use, and in March we led the ‘Keep Land-Rover British’ campaign’s convoy to Downing Street.
“More recently, it has been used for club charity runs on the continent.”
If you know any more about the ‘pilot build’ Land Rover in the Fens, email Mr Smith at: pontabrost@gmail.com.