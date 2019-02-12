Advanced search

Air ambulance and paramedics attend when man collapses using gym equipment at March hotel

PUBLISHED: 16:18 18 February 2019

Emergency services attend when a man, thought to be in his 70s, collapes at the gym at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March. Picture: CAMBS TIMES

Emergency services attend when a man, thought to be in his 70s, collapes at the gym at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March. Picture: CAMBS TIMES

A man thought to be in 70s was taken to hospital today after collapsing in a town centre gym in March.

The man had to be released by paramedics after he collapsed whilst using equipment at the gymnasium at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel.

Hotel staff praised the quick response of the ambulance service – one hotel worker said the ambulance was passing nearby when the 999 call went in.

An air ambulance landed nearby in the field of Burrowmoor School but it is thought the man was taken to hospital in a land ambulance.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.30pm to a medical episode.”

