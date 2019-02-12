Kimbolton Fireworks who created display for London 2012 Olympics ceases trading and hands over to insolvency specialist

Cambridgeshire based Kimbolton Fireworks – who created the displays for the London 2012 Olympics – has ceased trading.

Callers to their factory were met today with the stark message referring to them an insolvency specialist.

“We regret that Kimbolton Fireworks has ceased trading,” is the answerphone message.

Reverend Ron Lancaster MBE founded Kimbolton Fireworks in Lancaster in 1964 in a small workshop and continued his research in pyrotechnics for the firework industry.

From those humble beginnings, his company grew to provide displays for occasions as grand as the handover of Hong Kong, St Patrick’s Day, Dublin, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay and the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve Display, London Eye.

The company has remained family-run and has been the only UK manufacturer of display fireworks marrying ongoing research and development with traditional methods to produce ever more exciting and unique fireworks.

Kimbolton Fireworks has additional imported fireworks from Europe and the Far East.