Kimbolton Fireworks who created display for London 2012 Olympics ceases trading and hands over to insolvency specialist

PUBLISHED: 14:39 19 February 2019

Callers to Kimbolton Fireworks are being met with a response that they have ceased trading. Among the company's highights was the displays for the 2012 London Olympics. Picture; KIMBOLTON FIREWORKS

Cambridgeshire based Kimbolton Fireworks – who created the displays for the London 2012 Olympics – has ceased trading.

Callers to their factory were met today with the stark message referring to them an insolvency specialist.

“We regret that Kimbolton Fireworks has ceased trading,” is the answerphone message.

Reverend Ron Lancaster MBE founded Kimbolton Fireworks in Lancaster in 1964 in a small workshop and continued his research in pyrotechnics for the firework industry.

From those humble beginnings, his company grew to provide displays for occasions as grand as the handover of Hong Kong, St Patrick’s Day, Dublin, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay and the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve Display, London Eye.

In 2012, Kimbolton Fireworks produced displays for the London Olympics.

The company has remained family-run and has been the only UK manufacturer of display fireworks marrying ongoing research and development with traditional methods to produce ever more exciting and unique fireworks.

Kimbolton Fireworks has additional imported fireworks from Europe and the Far East.

