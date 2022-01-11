Poles Court, Whittlesey, where a person has died in a house fire. - Credit: Google

A person died in a house fire in Whittlesey.

Cambs Fire and Rescue were called to Poles Court, Whittlesey, at 3.51pm on Friday to tackle the blaze.

“One casualty sadly died at the scene,” said a Cambs Fire spokesperson.

Crews from Whittlesey, Stanground and the north roaming fire engine attended.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish a fire in the bedroom of the property,” said the spokesperson.

“The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.”

Cambs Fire were called to two other house fires in Fenland in recent days.

On Sunday at 4.43pm a crew from Stanground along with the north roaming fire engine were called to a fire on Turf Drove in Turves.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a house.

Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 6.45pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

And on Monday at 8.32pm crews from Chatteris and Sutton were called to a fire on Iretons Way in Chatteris.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the loft space of a bungalow.

Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 10.20pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.