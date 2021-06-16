News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
One-man Cats parody coming to Cambs after sell-out success

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:09 PM June 16, 2021    Updated: 5:10 PM June 16, 2021
Linus Karp’s "how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats'”

Linus Karp’s "how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats'” is coming to Town and Gown in Cambridge on June 25 and 26. - Credit: Supplied

A one-man Cats-themed parody show is coming to Cambridgeshire following a five-star sell-out success in theatres across London.  

Linus Karp’s "how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats'” is coming to Town and Gown in Cambridge on June 25 and 26.   

“It's a silly, queer and ridiculous one-man comedy show,” said Linus. “After two sold out runs in the jellicle show is going on tour!  

“A show that provides a jellicle discussion about the jellicle aspects of the jellicle cats in 'Cats' and how you can apply them to your life in order to make it truly jellicle.  

“Expect jellicle laughs, jellicle dance and a very jellicle PowerPoint presentation.  

You may also want to watch:

A Jellicle is a cat, specifically a scruffy type of cat that was first introduced in T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats published in 1939. 

According to The Guradian, Linus’ show is full of “too many penis jokes”.  

To buy tickets, visit: www.linuskarp.com/  

