A one-man Cats-themed parody show is coming to Cambridgeshire following a five-star sell-out success in theatres across London.

“It's a silly, queer and ridiculous one-man comedy show,” said Linus. “After two sold out runs in the jellicle show is going on tour!

“A show that provides a jellicle discussion about the jellicle aspects of the jellicle cats in 'Cats' and how you can apply them to your life in order to make it truly jellicle.

“Expect jellicle laughs, jellicle dance and a very jellicle PowerPoint presentation.

A Jellicle is a cat, specifically a scruffy type of cat that was first introduced in T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats published in 1939.

According to The Guradian, Linus’ show is full of “too many penis jokes”.

