One Stop Shop services could move to Wisbech offices or Fenland Hall

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

New One Stop Shop services could be set up in empty office space in Wisbech and Fenland Hall in March.

Wisbech and March are set to lose their One Stop Shops five years after closure of the Chatteris and Whittlesey offices.

The Boat House Business Centre in Wisbech has been suggested as the new home for the service, with Fenland Hall an alternative for March.

It comes following an all councillor seminar at Fenland District Council (FDC) yesterday (January 31).

It was believed that two remaining Fenland Council shops could have been transferred to community hubs in local libraries.

Councillor Ginny Bucknor, who attended the meeting, said: “I recommended that officers discuss with the landlords the cost of renewing both leases for a further five years.

“If that is economically unfeasible then the service be moved to the Wisbech Boat House.

“For March I thought the move to Fenland Hall was not as easily accessible but should be a decision for March councillors.

“Councillors appeared to support the proposal for Wisbech Boat House but in March utilise FDC’s building.

“A decision is required within three weeks as the March lease is ending and the time to make repairs before returning the building to the landlord are considerable.”

Closure of the March shop is expected to save Fenland Council the most money – there was criticism from the outset of the £30,000 a year rent it agreed for the Broad Street shop when it first opened.