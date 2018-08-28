Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

One Stop Shop services could move to Wisbech offices or Fenland Hall

PUBLISHED: 16:24 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 01 February 2019

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

New One Stop Shop services could be set up in empty office space in Wisbech and Fenland Hall in March.

Wisbech and March are set to lose their One Stop Shops five years after closure of the Chatteris and Whittlesey offices.

The Boat House Business Centre in Wisbech has been suggested as the new home for the service, with Fenland Hall an alternative for March.

It comes following an all councillor seminar at Fenland District Council (FDC) yesterday (January 31).

It was believed that two remaining Fenland Council shops could have been transferred to community hubs in local libraries.

Councillor Ginny Bucknor, who attended the meeting, said: “I recommended that officers discuss with the landlords the cost of renewing both leases for a further five years.

“If that is economically unfeasible then the service be moved to the Wisbech Boat House.

“For March I thought the move to Fenland Hall was not as easily accessible but should be a decision for March councillors.

“Councillors appeared to support the proposal for Wisbech Boat House but in March utilise FDC’s building.

“A decision is required within three weeks as the March lease is ending and the time to make repairs before returning the building to the landlord are considerable.”

Closure of the March shop is expected to save Fenland Council the most money – there was criticism from the outset of the £30,000 a year rent it agreed for the Broad Street shop when it first opened.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

Dr Nick Valley of Amical Vets in March with Ella the staffie was dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddington. She is half her body weight and was suffering hypothermia where she was dumped in the middle of nowhere in freezing tempreatures. In one night she has already gained 1kg. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

Dr Nick Valley of Amical Vets in March with Ella the staffie was dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddington. She is half her body weight and was suffering hypothermia where she was dumped in the middle of nowhere in freezing tempreatures. In one night she has already gained 1kg. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Lost property can be kept by the person who finds it as new police powers say it doesn’t have to be handed in

Lost property can be kept by the person who finds it under new police powers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

People will soon be paying 12 per cent more for policing in Cambridgeshire, it has been revealed

Jason Ablewhite (centre) at a police committee this week; he says 2,086 people responded to a survey on extra cash for policing and that 1,752 people were happy to pay more. Picture: POLICE COMMISSIONER

Twenty one silent 999 calls made to police in Fenland by person trying to ‘unlock their mobile phone’

Twenty one silent 999 calls made to police in Fenland by person trying to “unlock their mobile phone”. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

Jon Ronson - author of The Men Who Stare at Goats - is coming to Cambridge

Jon Ronson brings his new show to the Cambridge Corn Exchange
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists