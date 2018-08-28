Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

PUBLISHED: 13:20 22 January 2019

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

The remaining two Fenland Council one-stop shops are to close with their functions transferred to community hubs in local libraries.

Wisbech and March will lose their one-stop shops five years after closure of the Chatteris and Whittlesey offices.

Library staff in Wisbech and March are preparing space for the community hubs similar to those now operating in Chatteris and Whittlesey.

Closure of the March shop will save Fenland Council the most money – there was criticism from the outset of the £30,000 a year rent it agreed for the Broad Street shop when it first opened.

Now the council is taking advantage of the March lease coming to an end in July and the Wisbech lease due to expire in September to shake things up.

A council spokesman said: “Members agreed that the Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) should seek to make savings following the end of the leases.

“Therefore we are working with members to identify alternative venues to ensure the continuity of the service.

“There is no more information than that at present, although a member seminar to discuss the issue is scheduled for January 31.”

The library hubs are expected to accommodate self-service payment machines for paying council bills as has happened in the other towns.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event. Picture: WHITTLESEY MUSEUM

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event. Picture: WHITTLESEY MUSEUM

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Theft of defibrillator outside church in Chatteris puts residents at ‘greater risk’

Theft of defibrillator outside church in Chatteris puts residents at ‘greater risk’. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland Council finance chief believes there’s never been a better time to get a three per cent council tax rise in place - and he explains why

Fenland Council leader Chris Seaton (left) and Kamal Mehta, interim corporate director and chief finance officer as they prepare to set the council tax for 2019/2020. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists