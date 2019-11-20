Video

Florist White September in March is turned into a winter wonderland for open day

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns (right), dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A gift shop and florist in March is dazzling in winter white, gold and red today (November 20) for a special late-night opening.

White September, in High Street, are open until 8pm tonight to bring festive cheer to customers with mince pies and fruit punch.

There is also a 10 per cent discount off all purchases ranging from warming candles, glitzy Christmas decorations and glamorous handbags and scarves.

The shop has been based in March since 2000, but it was four years ago that they started selling gifts too.

Linda Hunns, who has worked at the shop for the past 19 years, said: "We want to give something back to our customers as a thank you."

Speaking about the current shopping climate on the High Street, Linda said: "It is harder than it's been before as we do have to fight to stay here.

"But it's good to be different with nice interesting things, as people make the effort to come and see you then."

