Advanced search

Video

Florist White September in March is turned into a winter wonderland for open day

20 November, 2019 - 13:03
The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns (right), dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns (right), dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A gift shop and florist in March is dazzling in winter white, gold and red today (November 20) for a special late-night opening.

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

White September, in High Street, are open until 8pm tonight to bring festive cheer to customers with mince pies and fruit punch.

There is also a 10 per cent discount off all purchases ranging from warming candles, glitzy Christmas decorations and glamorous handbags and scarves.

The shop has been based in March since 2000, but it was four years ago that they started selling gifts too.

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Linda Hunns, who has worked at the shop for the past 19 years, said: "We want to give something back to our customers as a thank you."

Speaking about the current shopping climate on the High Street, Linda said: "It is harder than it's been before as we do have to fight to stay here.

"But it's good to be different with nice interesting things, as people make the effort to come and see you then."

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns (pictured), dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns (pictured), dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns, dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Station Road, March

Station Road in March where a man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Picture: Google Maps

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Man, 30, admits possession of knife and axe in High Street, March - he’s now off to crown court for sentencing

Vincent Evans awaiting sentence after admitting possession this knife and metal hand axe in High Street, March. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Three-course dinner where ‘clothes are optional’ is coming to Cambridgeshire this chilly winter season

Three-course meal where clothes are an option is coming to Cambridgeshire this cold winter season. Picture: PEXELS/File (For Illustrative Purposes)

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland. PCs Nicola Coaker and Ryan Windass graduated today (November 18). Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Station Road, March

Station Road in March where a man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Picture: Google Maps

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Man, 30, admits possession of knife and axe in High Street, March - he’s now off to crown court for sentencing

Vincent Evans awaiting sentence after admitting possession this knife and metal hand axe in High Street, March. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Three-course dinner where ‘clothes are optional’ is coming to Cambridgeshire this chilly winter season

Three-course meal where clothes are an option is coming to Cambridgeshire this cold winter season. Picture: PEXELS/File (For Illustrative Purposes)

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland. PCs Nicola Coaker and Ryan Windass graduated today (November 18). Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man who had thousands of indecent images of children is jailed for three years

Robert Mills, of Old North Road, Bassingbourn, was caught with thousands of indecent images of vulnerable childred being abused has been jailed. Picture: POLICE

Florist White September in March is turned into a winter wonderland for open day

The White September gift shop in March, owned by Linda Hunns (right), dazzled in winter white, gold and red for a special late-night opening. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

More than £1,000 raised for football club manager and player who is recovering well after heart attack during league game

£1,165 has been raised for Matt Powell, player/manager of March Academy Reserves, who is recovering extremely well after he suffered a heart attack during an away match against Chatteris Town As in a Cambridgeshire County League game on Saturday (November 9). Picture: GOFUNDME

Vintage fire engine that saw service in March before the war and then headed off to Ely is sold on eBay for £14,000

The 1934 Leyland Cub fire engine that saw service in March and Ely before being bought and restored by an enthusiast is for sale on eBay. Picture; CHRIS PEARSON

Donate unwanted glasses at March opticians to help those less fortunate in Africa

Residents in March are being asked to donate their unwanted spectacles to be recycled for less fortunate people in Africa. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists