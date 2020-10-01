Advanced search

Leisure centres in Fens return to ‘almost pre-lockdown opening hours’ after safe re-opening

PUBLISHED: 11:43 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 01 October 2020

The opening hours of Freedom Leisure centres in March, Chatteris, Whittlesey and Wisbech have been extended. Picture: Supplied

The opening hours of Freedom Leisure centres in March, Chatteris, Whittlesey and Wisbech have been extended. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Leisure centres in March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey will return to “almost pre-lockdown opening hours” following a safe and successful re-opening.

Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech. Picture: ArchantHudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Archant

The Fenland Freedom Leisure venues had a phased reopening in July after being forced shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

New safety measures ensured they could reopen, and in August class capacities were increased and opening times were extended to cope with demand.

Times are now being extended again, from Monday, October 5, the new opening hours will be 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Cllr Sam Clark, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Leisure, said: “We could not have hoped for a more positive comeback for the leisure centres.

George Campbell Leisure Centre in March. Picture: ArchantGeorge Campbell Leisure Centre in March. Picture: Archant

“Customers have been overwhelming positive and thoroughly accepting of the measures put in place to keep everyone safe, and staff have gone above and beyond to support people as they return.

You may also want to watch:

“As winter approaches, I’m pleased the centres have been able to extend their opening hours to ensure residents continue to have safe spaces to exercise as the nights draw in.”

Ivan Horsfall-Turner, managing director of Freedom Leisure, said: “We are delighted to have played a part in the safe reopening of leisure centres across the country and the response from customers has been fantastic.

George Campbell Leisure Centre in March. Picture: ArchantGeorge Campbell Leisure Centre in March. Picture: Archant

“We have seen so many people coming back to their local community leisure centres in Fenland and the further extension of opening times shows that the demand is growing.”

Across the country, the leisure operator has had over 248,000 visits to its centres since July and this continues to grow.

The soft play areas at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech and Manor Leisure Centre in Whittlesey are also reopening for the first time.

Private hire of the swimming pools and soft play areas will also be available from 2pm to 4pm at weekends.

All leisure centres now display the NHS QR code posters, which users of the NHS COVID-19 app can scan to check-in.

Customers not using the app must still provide their contact details when using the centres for Test and Trace purposes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Leisure centres in Fens return to ‘almost pre-lockdown opening hours’ after safe re-opening

The opening hours of Freedom Leisure centres in March, Chatteris, Whittlesey and Wisbech have been extended. Picture: Supplied

Bad but not quite as bad as first forecast says major economic study of pandemic on jobs, employment and prospects for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Mayor James Palmer on a recent visit to Arbus Ltd in Burwell. The firm received £38k funding from the CA during lockdown.

March Athletic Club keep relay spirit alive with virtual event

March Athletic Club took part in the virtual Round Norfolk Relay event, completing the race with two teams over a 12-hour period. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Improved performance proves too little, too late for Park Ladies in Cambs League defeat

Park Ladies fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Eaton Socon Ladies, despite an improved second-half performance. Picture: STEVE HONE

Car Park Panto coming to IWM Duxford for a Horrible Christmas

Car Park Panto is coming to IWM Duxford this December with Horrible Histories live on stage in Horrible Christmas. Picture: Ian Tilton