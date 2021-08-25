Video

Published: 12:00 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 12:12 PM August 25, 2021

Staff members at a March store are taking on the 2000 squats challenge throughout September to raise funds for a local charity.

The Original Factory Shop on Meadowlands Retail Park is taking part in the challenge to raise money for FACET Education Centre.

The discount store’s colleagues have been raising funds for FACET since June this year with events such as a charity tombola, ‘guess the number of sweets in the jar’ and ‘guess the dancing sloth’s name’ where a customer won a sloth.

They have raised £384 so far and are hoping to add to the funds with their September challenge.

Store Manager at The Original Factory Shop, Leanne South, said: “One of my colleagues, Chloe Simpson, saw the challenge on Facebook and suggested we try with our other colleagues to complete it.

“We don’t make very good umpa-lumpas but we are going to try and complete the challenge so we can raise as much money as possible.

“We are looking at creating a GoFundMe page too.

“As a company, this year and going forward we have decided to support local charities in our towns.

“We asked our customers in March through Facebook and in store which charity they would like us to support.

"The overall consensus was to support FACET.

FACET supports individuals in the Fenland area with much needed life skills.

Some of the students who attend FACET made Leanne's store a charity box for funds to be stored safely in.

The Original Factory Shop will be collecting funds throughout the year, donating every time a customer swipes their loyalty card at the till.

Five pence from every carrier bag sold will also go towards the funds.

“Going forward, we are going to start a book, DVD and jigsaw charity sale as a permanent location in our store to help us raise the funds even further,” said Leanne.

“We love having fun in this store and thought, what a great way to have fun and raise some funds for a great cause!”

The store is now asking for donations of books, jigsaws and DVD’s for its charity table.