Published: 4:49 PM April 22, 2021

Take a look at the original March town crier bell which dates back to 1955 and its owner is now wants to find it a permanent home. - Credit: Martyn Lancaster

The owner of the original March town crier bell, which dates back to the 50s, hopes he can find a permanent home for the piece of history once sold “for scrap”.

Martyn Lancaster, a safety and security officer in the cruise industry, was left the bell in his parents’ will and has told of its extremely interesting history.

The 58-year-old is the eldest son of the late Sonia and Gordon Lancaster and grandson to the late Ted and Mary Edgar who were all born in March.

“The town criers bell was left to me in my parents will, the bell intern had been left to my mum from her parents,” said Mr Lancaster.

Take a look at the original March town crier bell which dates back to 1955 and its owner is now wants to find it a permanent home.

It is the original town criers bell for March, and the town sold the bell to a Mr CW Dixon who owned and operated an antiques shop in the town.

Mr Lancaster added: “The location of the shop was the Nepalese restaurants opposite The Hippodrome, now Weatherspoons.

“The bell was presented to Mary Edgar Honorary, secretary of the March Amateur Boxing Club in 1955.

“The bell was for her hard work in looking after the then fledgling boxing club which was started in 1948.

“The aim was to give the local railway workers an outlet rather than going down the pub drinking.

“The club was then located at the back of Ednets Fish and Chips Shop, which is now March Kebab and Burger shop.



“My grandparents and parents expressed a wish for the bell to remain in March but not to be returned to the town council.

“I believe they were under the impression that the town council would not look after it as they had sold it to Mr Dixon for scrap.

"It was my grandads and nans wishes that it never goes back to March Town Council as they were incapable of looking after history.

“The bell is on a wooden stand and still has the original strike; I would like to display it on long term loan.”







Mr Lancaster now hopes to find a permanent home for the bell which has been passed around the town and his family since the 50s.

He is attempting to get in touch with March Museum in the hopes that it can be stored there and placed on display for generations to see and learn about.