Editor John Elworthy short-listed for national reporting award whilst Wisbech Standard up for design award at same ceremony

Editor John Elworthy (left) short-listed for journalism award whilst Wisbech Standard front page up for award in same competition for design. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

Editor John Elworthy has been short-listed for a national journalism award following his reporting in 2018 of events across the county.

John's entry for the awards included coverage of the county council probe into community transport provider FACT that followed his six year investigation into allegations of abuse of charity funds.

He also wrote extensively about the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and judges compiling the short list picked up on his coverage of the surprise departure of chief executive Martin Whiteley.

Also included in the coverage that helped him into the short list was his reporting on the Ely bypass and the escalating costs of the project.

John is on the short list for the weekly reporter of the year with entries from journalists as far afield as Islington, Henley, Coventry and Accrington.

The Wisbech Standard is also short listed – in the category for front page of the year for weekly newspapers.

The short list of six includes the Cambridge Independent, The Camarthen Journal and the Falkirk Herald.

The prizes will be handed out at a lunchtime ceremony to be held at the IET, Savoy Place in London on Friday May 17.

The awards are organised by the Society of Editors on behalf of the industry with the support of headline sponsors Facebook and United Utilities.

Other sponsors and supporters include Google, Foot Anstey, the News Media Association, the Press Association, Asda and HoldtheFrontPage website.