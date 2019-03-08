Advanced search

Editor John Elworthy short-listed for national reporting award whilst Wisbech Standard up for design award at same ceremony

PUBLISHED: 16:11 22 April 2019

Editor John Elworthy (left) short-listed for journalism award whilst Wisbech Standard front page up for award in same competition for design. Picture; ARCHANT

Editor John Elworthy (left) short-listed for journalism award whilst Wisbech Standard front page up for award in same competition for design. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

Editor John Elworthy has been short-listed for a national journalism award following his reporting in 2018 of events across the county.

John's entry for the awards included coverage of the county council probe into community transport provider FACT that followed his six year investigation into allegations of abuse of charity funds.

He also wrote extensively about the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and judges compiling the short list picked up on his coverage of the surprise departure of chief executive Martin Whiteley.

Also included in the coverage that helped him into the short list was his reporting on the Ely bypass and the escalating costs of the project.

John is on the short list for the weekly reporter of the year with entries from journalists as far afield as Islington, Henley, Coventry and Accrington.

The Wisbech Standard is also short listed – in the category for front page of the year for weekly newspapers.

The short list of six includes the Cambridge Independent, The Camarthen Journal and the Falkirk Herald.

The prizes will be handed out at a lunchtime ceremony to be held at the IET, Savoy Place in London on Friday May 17.

The awards are organised by the Society of Editors on behalf of the industry with the support of headline sponsors Facebook and United Utilities.

Other sponsors and supporters include Google, Foot Anstey, the News Media Association, the Press Association, Asda and HoldtheFrontPage website.

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing woman from King’s Lynn - reports suggest she may have visited Ely

Emily Wallace who has gone missing from her home in King's Lynn and may have visited Ely. Police are concerned for her welfare. Picture; NORFOLK POLICE

Fenland named by Electoral Reform Society as top of their ‘rotten boroughs’ on two counts - and candidate apathy is blamed for putting us there

FDC candidates

Fenland police apologise for not being able to pin all 30 burglaries on two offenders but assure residents conditional cautions not as lenient as some might think

Burglary victim in Chatteris posted this photo to Policing Fenland Facebook with the message

Winners from the March Camera Club include nostalgia, digital efforts, people and portraits and monochrome entries

End of season honours from March Camera Club.

Cambridgeshire woman tells of the moment two years ago she was diagnosed with MS ‘it felt like being plugged into an electric current’

Laura Kingsman tells of the dramatic moment she was disagnosed with MS and how the MS Trust has supported her since that fateful diagnosis,. Picture; MS

