Three fire crews were needed to extinguish an out of control bonfire in Blue Lane, Wimblington on November 6. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Three fire crews were needed to extinguish an out of control bonfie in Wimblington at the weekend.

Crews from Wisbech, March and Chatteris were called to the blaze on Blue Lane at 4.59pm on Saturday November 6.

Firefighters used hose reels to get the fire under control, with assistance from on-site staff and machinery.