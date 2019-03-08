Advanced search

Out of control dog in Chatteris forces couple to hide in shop for safety

PUBLISHED: 12:49 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 25 June 2019

Archant

An out of control dog was reported to police after a couple had to retreat to safety in Chatteris.

The incident happened just after 10.30am on Saturday (June 22) in West Park Street.

Police were called after a couple had to retreat inside a shop after the dog acted aggressively towards them and their dog.

Officers say they are now looking to find the owner to speak to them about keeping their dog under control.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called to reports of rowdy or nuisance behaviour.

"Officers attended the scene and spoke to a couple who told them a dog, which had not been kept under control by its owner, had acted aggressively towards their own dog.

"The couple had retreated inside a shop.

"When officers arrived at the scene the dog and its owner had left the area.

"Officers are working to establish the identity of the dog owner and provide words of advice regarding control of the dog."

