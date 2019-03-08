Out of hours GP service slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff' - report finds seven GPs and four nurses were not DBS checked

Seven doctors and four nurses used by an out of hours GP service that covers a March surgery did not have a Disclosure Barring Service (DBS) check before they were hired, says an inspection report.

The checks are needed to identify whether a person has a criminal record or is on a list of those barred from working with children or vulnerable adults. The findings form part of a damning report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) into the out-of-hours doctor service run by the West Cambs Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.

The CQC rated services it offered to the Cornerstone surgery in Elwyn Road, March, and three others in Huntingdonshire as inadequate.

The service, which operates separately from the surgeries, was given individual inadequate ratings for safety of services, effectiveness of services and being well-led. They were all given "good" ratings over whether services were caring and being responsive to people's needs.

The federation offers evening and weekend services to around 200,000 patients from 28 GP practices. It was founded in 2015 and started offering routine GP services from surgeries it uses last September.

Dr Rosie Benneyworth, chief inspector of primary medical services and integrated care, said in her CQC report: "I am placing this service in special measures. Services placed in special measures will be inspected again within six months.

"If insufficient improvements have been made such that there remains a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service."

The CQC said there had been "multiple breaches" and that the service had not ensured care and treatment was always provided in a safe way; patients were not adequately protected from avoidable harm and abuse. It was critical of the organisation's leadership.

Janet Williamson, deputy chief inspector of general practice and dentistry in the CQC's central region, said: "Inspectors found these services were failing to provide the level of care people should be able to expect."

She said: "We found a number of concerns at these services and as a result of our findings they have been rated inadequate and placed into special measures.

"We will continue to monitor these practices and we will inspect again in six months to check whether improvements have been made."

A spokesman for the federation said they delivered the improved access service for evening and weekend routine, non-urgent clinical appointments from four hubs.

The hubs were existing GP surgeries which they operated from, had their own CQC inspections, were not the providers being inspected but were the registered addresses for the service.

The spokesman said: "West Cambs Federation has been running the improved access service since Sept 2018. We took on the service at short notice and worked to get it up and running.

"The CQC inspection highlighted the challenges that we had faced. We accept the rating and we developed an action plan within 24 hrs. We have worked closely with the CQC and CCG to ensure that our action plan addresses the issues raised."

The spokesman said: "It is important to say that the issues raised during the inspection were systemic, organisational issues and at no point has there been any question that our brilliant staff delivers an excellent service to patients.

"The patient feedback that we collect clearly demonstrates that they value the service we provide. We employ staff who already works within GP practices across west Cambridgeshire.

"However, we did not have adequate processes for checking mandatory training requirements. In addition, we were not carrying out appropriate auditing and monitoring."

The spokesman added: "Since the inspection, our board membership has changed and we are developing new and robust governance structures. We have started to deliver training to our workforce and we are introducing a number of new/revised policies and procedures."