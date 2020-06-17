Outgoing mayor of Whittlesey leads tributes to those who have gone above and beyond

The outgoing mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, alongside the Helping Whittlesey group awarded certificates to those who have gone above and beyond during her tenure and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The outgoing mayor of Whittlesey has led tributes to supporters who have gone above and beyond during her tenure and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The outgoing mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, with the certificates. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The outgoing mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, with the certificates. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Cllr Julie Windle and Deborah Slator, co-ordinator at the Helping Whittlesey group, thanked businesses and individuals for their efforts with framed certificates, donated by the Peterborough & Fenland Referee Development Scheme.

Cllr Windle, who was replaced by Cllr David Mason after completing her two-year term in charge, was pleased to see residents coming together to help one another.

She said: “In these extraordinary times, we have seen an exceptional surge of good will and support and many local citizens who could really struggle have been helped in the best possible way.”

The Helping Whittlesey group also received a framed certificate from Cllr Windle on behalf of Whittlesey Town Council for the volunteers who continue to help, such as delivering meals and running errands for people struggling to leave home.

Ms Slator said: “We have just touched the tip of the iceberg of those who have given us that little extra; there are many more who have made a great contribution.”

