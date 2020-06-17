Advanced search

Outgoing mayor of Whittlesey leads tributes to those who have gone above and beyond

PUBLISHED: 12:48 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 17 June 2020

The outgoing mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, alongside the Helping Whittlesey group awarded certificates to those who have gone above and beyond during her tenure and amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: ROBERT WINDLE

The outgoing mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, alongside the Helping Whittlesey group awarded certificates to those who have gone above and beyond during her tenure and amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: ROBERT WINDLE

Archant

The outgoing mayor of Whittlesey has led tributes to supporters who have gone above and beyond during her tenure and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The outgoing mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, with the certificates. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEThe outgoing mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, with the certificates. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Cllr Julie Windle and Deborah Slator, co-ordinator at the Helping Whittlesey group, thanked businesses and individuals for their efforts with framed certificates, donated by the Peterborough & Fenland Referee Development Scheme.

Cllr Windle, who was replaced by Cllr David Mason after completing her two-year term in charge, was pleased to see residents coming together to help one another.

She said: “In these extraordinary times, we have seen an exceptional surge of good will and support and many local citizens who could really struggle have been helped in the best possible way.”

The Helping Whittlesey group also received a framed certificate from Cllr Windle on behalf of Whittlesey Town Council for the volunteers who continue to help, such as delivering meals and running errands for people struggling to leave home.

Suzanne Gostic with her certificate. Picture: ROBERT WINDLESuzanne Gostic with her certificate. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Ms Slator said: “We have just touched the tip of the iceberg of those who have given us that little extra; there are many more who have made a great contribution.”

Deborah Slator, Emmilee Wardley and Di Coulson of the Helping Whittlesey group with Cllr Julie Windle. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEDeborah Slator, Emmilee Wardley and Di Coulson of the Helping Whittlesey group with Cllr Julie Windle. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Anish Keshwara of Nisa Local. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEAnish Keshwara of Nisa Local. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Sue Harrison of Chippy Sue's. Picture: ROBERT WINDLESue Harrison of Chippy Sue's. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Colin Wilson of The Falcon Hotel. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEColin Wilson of The Falcon Hotel. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Danny Bowyer, Bruce Roan, Sindy Wheatley and Shannon Wheatley of the Letter B quiz team. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEDanny Bowyer, Bruce Roan, Sindy Wheatley and Shannon Wheatley of the Letter B quiz team. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Stuart Rayner of Whittlesey Round Table. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEStuart Rayner of Whittlesey Round Table. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Richard Hunt with his wife from the Rotary Club of Whittlesey. Picture: ROBERT WINDLERichard Hunt with his wife from the Rotary Club of Whittlesey. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Joshua Lawton from McCain Foods with his certificate. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEJoshua Lawton from McCain Foods with his certificate. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Geoff Dennis from McCain Foods with his certificates. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEGeoff Dennis from McCain Foods with his certificates. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Members of the Whittlesey and District Lions Club received their certificate. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEMembers of the Whittlesey and District Lions Club received their certificate. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Muhon Ittehad (centre) with members of staff of The Causeway Royal Fish Bar. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEMuhon Ittehad (centre) with members of staff of The Causeway Royal Fish Bar. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Tracy and Adam McIntosh of The Muffin Oven. Picture: ROBERT WINDLETracy and Adam McIntosh of The Muffin Oven. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Maria and Peppe Boccia of the Vesuvio restaurant. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEMaria and Peppe Boccia of the Vesuvio restaurant. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Cheryl Jakes of St Andrews Church Hall with her certificate. Picture: ROBERT WINDLECheryl Jakes of St Andrews Church Hall with her certificate. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Arron Coulson of Whittlesea Wheelers Cycle Club. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEArron Coulson of Whittlesea Wheelers Cycle Club. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

