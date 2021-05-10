News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Defeated mayor on 'incredible' and 'some truly awful' people he met

John Elworthy

Published: 12:24 PM May 10, 2021    Updated: 12:35 PM May 10, 2021
James Palmer

Some of the images shared by James Palmer during his campaign. With him (centre) is Brandon Lewis, the NI minister who came to Peterborough to support him.

There was no ‘I’ll be back’ or ‘watch this space’ comment from outgoing mayor James Palmer today as he tweeted concluding thoughts on his four-year tenure.  

James Palmer and team in Gunthorpe

James Palmer and team in Gunthorpe - Credit: James Palmer

Mr Palmer took to Twitter to reflect, briefly, on the tumultuous events of the weekend, announcing too that he would be deleting his social media account. 

On the campaign trail in Peterborough 

On the campaign trail in Peterborough - Credit: James Palmer

“This will be my last post in Twitter and will joyfully delete my account after today,” he wrote. 

“Now it is time to move on.  

“I have met some incredible people in politics and some truly awful ones too!” 

James Palmer  tweeted this photo of vandalism to his campaign poster at Isleham

James Palmer tweeted this photo of vandalism to his campaign poster at Isleham - Credit: James Palmer

He said: “ I very much look forward to a life off the radar and out of the public eye. I would like to thank all of my incredible team for their hard work and dedication to the cause.” 

The James Palmer campaign team in South Cambridgeshire 

The James Palmer campaign team in South Cambridgeshire - Credit: James Palmer

Out with supporters in Cambridge 

Out with supporters in Cambridge - Credit: James Palmer

Mr Palmer began his Twitter thread by thanking all of the 94,000 people who voted for him and he offered congratulations to Dr Nik Johnson on his victory. 

“Politics has dominated my life for the last 14 years and it has been an incredible journey,” he wrote.  

St Ives and time for a quick purchase at the market

St Ives and time for a quick purchase at the market - Credit: James Palmer

“As leader of East Cambs I restructured the council, making savings that has led to eight consecutive years of council tax freeze.” 


Time out for Covid jab 

Time out for Covid jab - Credit: James Palmer

“We delivered, free parking, reformed Ely markets, built Ely Leisure Village and drove the delivery of Ely Southern Bypass. 

Time for a quick break at Witchford 

Time for a quick break at Witchford - Credit: James Palmer

“As the first Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, I set up the authority from scratch and invested into all areas of the county fairly.  

“Market Town Masterplans and Covid grants have directly helped businesses across the county.” 

Brandon Lewis with James Palmer

With NI Secretary in Peterborough. Brandon Lewis came to the city to support the incumbent Tory metro mayor - Credit: James Palmer

Mr Palmer also reminded people of his effort in adult education “helping those in the most need for the first time. 

“ A new technical university is being built in Peterborough, funded by CPCA (Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority), government and local business.” 

Priti Patel in Peterborough

Home Secretary Priti Patel on a walkabout in Peterborough with James Palmer - Credit: James Palmer

He added: “And Soham Railway Station opens this year. I went into politics to try and improve the lives of people in my area and as my responsibilities grew, so did the area I served.” 

James Palmer in Peterborough

Peterborough had a major part to play in the campaign by James Palmer to be re-elected as mayor. - Credit: James Palmer

James Palmer at Cottenham

The new form of transport - or revised form of transport - being promoted at Cottenham by James Palmer - Credit: James Palmer

On the Combined Authority Twitter account, Dr Johnson wrote: “I would like to thank the outgoing Mayor, James Palmer, for the role he has played in laying some of the foundations for the success of the region."


The last post - James Palmer ready to delete his Twitter account

The last post - James Palmer ready to delete his Twitter account - Credit: James Palmer

He added:  "James is passionate about Cambridgeshire and I wish him well.” 


