1,200 people have had come forward to get their first Covid-19 vaccine in just four days. - Credit: PA

It comes after the Prime Minister's latest announcement regarding the Omicron variant and acceleration of the booster programme.

NHS teams across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are working around the clock to accelerate the delivery of the booster programme in communities.

Those who have yet to take up any dose of the vaccination are still being urged to come forward.

Dr Gary Howsam, chair at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough clinical commissioning group, said: “I’m thrilled that we’ve seen 1,200 people come forward.

“It’s never too late to take up the offer and get your vaccine. Our friendly staff will be happy to answer any questions you have to make sure you’re comfortable before receiving your jab.

The NHS is also marking six months since the programme was opened up to all adults on June 17 this year.