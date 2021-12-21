News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
‘Record breaking week’ as over 70,000 Covid-19 vaccines given

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:13 PM December 21, 2021
72,000 patients in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have been given a Covid-19 vaccine within the last week.

Covid-19 vaccination teams in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough vaccinated a ‘record-breaking’ 72,000 patients last week. 

It smashes the previous record of 66,000 vaccines delivered in one week in January. 

The effort came as all NHS Hospital Trusts across the area reopened their vaccination centres, offering bookable Covid-19 booster slots to thousands of patients. 

Local GP practices also ramped up their incredible efforts, delivering 300% more vaccinations than they had in previous weeks. 

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough clinical commissioning group, said: “I’m incredibly grateful to all of the teams who have worked tirelessly together to deliver this new record-breaking week for our local Covid-19 vaccination programme. 

“All adults are now eligible to get their booster, so please book yours online today or call 119. 

“If you haven’t had your first or second dose, it’s never too late. Please do come forward, it could save your life.” 

