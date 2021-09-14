Published: 9:26 AM September 14, 2021 Updated: 9:59 AM September 14, 2021

Tilly returned to her home in Wimblington with a bleeding eye (inset) before she was taken to the vets where they found an air rifle pellet in her eye socket. - Credit: Chrissie Lee

A woman whose four-year-old cat was shot said she is afraid her beloved pet will not come home again in fear of being targeted.

Tilly returned to her home in Wimblington at around 8pm on September 12 with one eye shut and left disorientated.

“When I got closer to her, I saw her eye was bleeding; I tried to wipe it with tissue but she wouldn't let me near it,” Chrissie Lee, Tilly’s owner, said.

“Upon closer inspection I decided she needed to see a vet, so I called Amical in March where she’s registered and got their emergency service vets in Huntingdon.”

After staying overnight at the Cromwell vets, Tilly was then assessed at Amical on Monday, where her eye was removed.

Vets told Chrissie that Tilly had been shot after X-rays found an air rifle pellet in her eye socket.

“She had her operation and that's when they found the air rifle pellet in her socket. She will hopefully be coming home today,” she said.

“She will be susceptible to infection as lead is poisonous and enters the blood stream quickly in animals.

“Tilly doesn't normally wander far as she is very shy and doesn't trust many people, so I guess it would have been done very local to us.”

WARNING: The photograph below contains graphic content

Tilly returned home with blood pouring from her eye and left disorientated before she attended the vets. - Credit: Chrissie Lee

Chrissie said Tilly has not been in any trouble before but had been out all day on the Sunday.

“I had been out until about 4.30pm and usually, she comes back not long after I come home,” said Chrissie.

“She doesn't go far so heard me come home but that night, it was a bit unusual.”

Chrissie has since reported the situation to Cambridgeshire police.

But although she is not confident those responsible will be caught, what has happened remains difficult to understand.

“I was speechless when I was told she had been shot,” Chrissie added.

Tilly was around five-months-old when Chrissie Lee took the beloved pet under her care. - Credit: Chrissie Lee

“The realisation that someone took a shot and hit her is hard to comprehend.

“It has been tiring and upsetting to think what I thought was initially caused by a cat fight was actually an injury caused by someone who took a shot at my cat, intentional or an accident.

“I'm not sure I would want to let her out again in case they took another shot and she didn't get home next time.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said no arrests have been made.

They added: “We were contacted on September 13 with reports a cat had been shot with an air rifle in the Wimblington area.

“On Sunday the cat returned home injured and was taken to the vets for treatment, where an air rifle pellet was removed from one of its eyes.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report quoting 35/62038/21."

Anyone without internet access should call 101 and always dial 999 in an emergency.