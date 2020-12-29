Published: 4:20 PM December 29, 2020 Updated: 4:45 PM December 29, 2020

Three paddle borders brave the freezing washes at Whittlesey on Tuesday, December 29. - Credit: Terry Harris

A group of brazen paddle boarders were spotted braving the “strong currents” on the River Nene earlier this morning in Whittlesey.

Freelance press photographer Terry Harris snapped the group heading past the Dog in a Doublet pub on the B1040 North Side near the Fenland town.

Passing the photojournalist, one of the paddleboarders revealed “the current is quite strong out there” and after getting wet said the water “was freezing”.

Harris said: “One of the paddleboarders nearly fell in to the wash and get soaked... he said the water was very cold and freezing.

“The group of four, three of which were pictured together, went down as far as the sluice near the Dog in a Doublet and looped back around.”

You may also want to watch:

The cameraman was taking his daughter out on a drive to get out the house when he spotted the group paddling down the wash.