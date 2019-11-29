Advanced search

Chatteris paedophile Benjamin Free jailed for 18 years for raping school girl as he took her for a walk

PUBLISHED: 16:57 29 November 2019

Paedophile Benjamin Free who raped a school girl while on a dog walk in Chatteris has been jailed for 18 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A paedophile who raped a school girl while on a dog walk has been jailed for 18 years.

Benjamin Free, 20, knew the girl and invited her on the walk in Chatteris in November last year.

While they were in a secluded area, he forced himself on her. When the victim disclosed what had happened, further offences involving two other girls came to light.

The two victims told of how they were invited on dog walks by Free between March and September last year.

While in secluded areas, including a disused graveyard and a park, he touched them intimately and asked them to perform sexual acts on him.

Free was arrested at his home in Chatteris on December 4 last year and had his electronic devices seized.

Analysis of the devices revealed nearly 400 indecent images of children, 52 classed as category A - the most severe. In addition to the images of children two further pictures classed as extreme pornography were discovered.

Free admitted rape of a child, five counts of sexual assault of a child, four counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of making indecent images and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Today (November 29) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for 18 years with a further seven years on licence.

DC Steve Ward said: "Free preyed on young, vulnerable girls for his own satisfaction.

"I'd like to commend the bravery of the victims in coming forward and helping us secure today's sentence.

"No sentence will ever erase what has happened to the victims, but I am hopeful it will help them to move on with the rest of their lives.

"Tackling child abuse is a priority for the force and we are working hard every day to keep children safe and bring offenders before the courts."

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah's Law.

For information and advice about child abuse, including sexual abuse, visit the force website: www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

Anyone who has concerns about child abuse should contact police on 101 (or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report), children's social care or the NSPCC. If a child is in immediate danger always call 999.

