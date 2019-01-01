Advanced search

Man who had thousands of indecent images of children is jailed for three years

PUBLISHED: 13:07 20 November 2019

Robert Mills, of Old North Road, Bassingbourn, was caught with thousands of indecent images of vulnerable childred being abused has been jailed. Picture: POLICE

A man who was caught with thousands of indecent images of vulnerable children being abused has been jailed.

Robert Mills, 46, was caught when his Internet Protocol (IP) address was linked to an indecent image of a child which had been uploaded to the internet.

On April 19, 2017, officers from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) carried out a warrant at his home in Old North Road, Bassingbourn.

They seized 32 items for analysis which revealed 5879 indecent images or videos of children. Of these, 1649 were category A - the most severe.

On July 17 Mills was arrested following a further report and additional devices were seized for examination. These revealed an additional 1362 indecent images.

Mills admitted seven counts of making indecent images of children and four of distributing indecent images of children.

On Monday (November 18) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for three years. He was also given sexual harm prevention order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register - both indefinitely.

Detective Sergeant Julia Boon, of the POLIT, said: "Each of these images or video represents a vulnerable child being abused. It is vital we are doing all we can to protect children in our communities.

"Our dedicated team work tirelessly to bring people before the courts who choose to download or distribute indecent content involving children."

