Hundreds of paint posts stacked outside community recycling centre are a danger say residents

Stacks of paint outside Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network - CCORRN in March have been branded a danger but the charity - which has seen donations more than double - is "confident that the issue will be resolved within the month". Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Hundreds of pots of used paint stacked outside a community reuse and recycling centre in March have been branded a danger, but the social enterprise is "confident that the issue will be resolved within the month".

Some residents say it is a disgrace that the pots of paint have been allowed to remain outside the Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network - CCORRN - especially since last weekend's Storm Ciara left the pavement multi-coloured.

CCORN, which launched in 2011, makes use of unwanted paint left sitting in garages across the county, giving it to charities and people in need.

However, residents are concerned that the paints, which have been stacked outside the 4,000 square foot building on Commercial Road for four months, are dangerous.

"It's atrocious out there," one said. "I know a few people who work down there and it's a disgrace that they can get away with it. It shouldn't be allowed.

"I've noticed the stack has gradually got bigger and bigger - presumably because they've run out of room inside."

But Nikki DiGiovanni, development director at CCORRN, said: "Over the last year the amount of incoming paint has more than doubled and we have not been able to match the levels of distribution - particularly over the winter months.

"The paint is stacked by our small team of hardworking staff and volunteers ready to be brought into the factory for processing.

"We recognise that it is unsightly however even during Storm Ciara no paint was blown onto the pavement or the road."

Another member of the public who doesn't wish to be named called it an "eyesore" and is concerned that the stacks of paint could become a danger to young children.

He said: "What if a young child was there and decided to nudge it, what about if all the pots fell over on top of them?

"Or what's stopping children from going down there one night and chucking it all around the road? Something needs to be done about it."

But Mrs DiGiovanni insists that "together with the continued support of our loyal local members and volunteers, we are confident that the issue will be resolved within the month.

"Nationwide promotions have launched this week and orders are coming in," she added.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind Cambridgeshire Community Organisations, Charities and Schools about 'get painted', which is our free paint scheme. Any groups wishing to apply should email development@ccorrn.org.uk for an application form."