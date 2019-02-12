Video

Pancake Day 2019: Bacon, maple syrup and ice cream? We see why March celebrates the American way at Shooters Diner

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Reporter Ben Jolley trying the pancakes. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March.

Since opening around 18 months ago, the restaurant has seen pancakes become a firm favourite on their menu.

“We got the recipe especially from America and serve pancakes here for breakfast,” said owner Dan Smethurst.

“It’s a big part of our menu as it’s a staple across the pond.”

Cook Olivia Linley showed the Cambs Times how the mixture makes the perfect dish by popping it in the oven for five to 10 minutes.

The Loaded Pancakes are topped with streaky bacon before being served with maple syrup and streaky bacon.

But ice cream and lemon are also preferred toppings.

“So far this morning I’ve already made about 10 pancakes,” said Olivia, who has worked at Shooters for just over a year.

“It’s been really busy this Pancake Day compared to last because we’ve introduced gluten free and dairy free ones too.”

The specially preferred mixture is poured into the pan with a bit of melted butter for about a minute before being transferred to the oven.

When crisp and golden on top they are taken out, flipped over, cut in half and then served on the plate with chosen toppings.

Shooters are set to release a new menu next month, keep your eyes peeled on their Facebook page for the latest.

Food app Uber Eats revealed Cambridge’s top three favourite pancake toppings were with ice cream, strawberries and whipped cream and banana.

