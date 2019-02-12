Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Pancake Day 2019: Bacon, maple syrup and ice cream? We see why March celebrates the American way at Shooters Diner

PUBLISHED: 16:28 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 05 March 2019

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Reporter Ben Jolley trying the pancakes. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Reporter Ben Jolley trying the pancakes. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March.

Since opening around 18 months ago, the restaurant has seen pancakes become a firm favourite on their menu.

“We got the recipe especially from America and serve pancakes here for breakfast,” said owner Dan Smethurst.

“It’s a big part of our menu as it’s a staple across the pond.”

Cook Olivia Linley showed the Cambs Times how the mixture makes the perfect dish by popping it in the oven for five to 10 minutes.

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Cook Olivia Linley in the kitchen. Picture: HARRY RUTTERIt’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Cook Olivia Linley in the kitchen. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

The Loaded Pancakes are topped with streaky bacon before being served with maple syrup and streaky bacon.

But ice cream and lemon are also preferred toppings.

“So far this morning I’ve already made about 10 pancakes,” said Olivia, who has worked at Shooters for just over a year.

“It’s been really busy this Pancake Day compared to last because we’ve introduced gluten free and dairy free ones too.”

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Owners Claire and Dan with Beth and Olivia. Picture: HARRY RUTTERIt’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Owners Claire and Dan with Beth and Olivia. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

The specially preferred mixture is poured into the pan with a bit of melted butter for about a minute before being transferred to the oven.

When crisp and golden on top they are taken out, flipped over, cut in half and then served on the plate with chosen toppings.

Shooters are set to release a new menu next month, keep your eyes peeled on their Facebook page for the latest.

Food app Uber Eats revealed Cambridge’s top three favourite pancake toppings were with ice cream, strawberries and whipped cream and banana.

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTERIt’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTERIt’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Cook Olivia Linley in the kitchen. Picture: HARRY RUTTERIt’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Cook Olivia Linley in the kitchen. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Cook Olivia Linley in the kitchen. Picture: HARRY RUTTERIt’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Cook Olivia Linley in the kitchen. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTERIt’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTERIt’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man jailed for carrying meat cleaver as he walked through city centre

Jamie Woodroof, who was caught walking around Peterborough with a six-and-a-half-inch meat cleaver hidden in the waistband of his trousers, has been jailed. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY.

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Burglar who broke woman’s limbs with crowbar is jailed for 12 years

Sam Vinden has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Did Brexit uncertainty scupper major Chinese investment decision to opt for Holland and not Fenland? Quite likely says council report

Cllr David Oliver (left) of Fenland Council advised colleagues that uncertainty over Brexit may have influenced Chinese decision not to invest in Fenland. Right: The New European newspaper launched by Archant in the wake of the referendum vote to leave. Picture: ARCHANT

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Most Read

Man jailed for carrying meat cleaver as he walked through city centre

Jamie Woodroof, who was caught walking around Peterborough with a six-and-a-half-inch meat cleaver hidden in the waistband of his trousers, has been jailed. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY.

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Burglar who broke woman’s limbs with crowbar is jailed for 12 years

Sam Vinden has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Did Brexit uncertainty scupper major Chinese investment decision to opt for Holland and not Fenland? Quite likely says council report

Cllr David Oliver (left) of Fenland Council advised colleagues that uncertainty over Brexit may have influenced Chinese decision not to invest in Fenland. Right: The New European newspaper launched by Archant in the wake of the referendum vote to leave. Picture: ARCHANT

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Driver ‘walks off’ after ploughing into garden fences and walls at Norwood Road in March

The scene on Norwood Road after a driver ploughed through residents’ gardens in their black hatchback car. Picture: FACEBOOK / PETRA KENTROP

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

MP Fiona Onasanya loses challenge against conviction for perverting the court of justice

Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya arrives outside The Royal Courts of Justice for her conviction challenge. The Peterborough MP was jailed for three months after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice by lying to police to avoid a speeding charge. Picture: YUI MOK

Cambridgeshire County Council to drop £1 an hour charge for using library computers after predicted income falls short by 91 per cent

Libraries in Ely, March, St Neots and Huntingdon all part of Cambridgeshire's stock - and like the rest to have the £1 an hour fee for computer use dropped from April 1. Picture; ARCHANT

Pancake Day 2019: Bacon, maple syrup and ice cream? We see why March celebrates the American way at Shooters Diner

It’s Pancake Day so we put our taste buds to the test and visited Shooters American Diner in March. Reporter Ben Jolley trying the pancakes. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists