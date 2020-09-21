Paper boy collects new community-funded bike after his was stolen outside newsagents

Whittlesey paper boy Nathan Kosciecha (left) collected a new bike � paid for by the town�s roundtable � after his was stolen while he was working. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Fenland paper boy collected a brand-new bike – paid for by a rallying community – after his was stolen in broad daylight.

Parkers News in Whittlesey. Picture: Facebook/Parkers News Parkers News in Whittlesey. Picture: Facebook/Parkers News

Nathan Kosciecha locked his bike up outside Parkers News in Whittlesey at around 6.30am on Friday, September 18 before heading inside.

When the 16-year-old returned – just minutes later and ready to start his morning shift – his bike had vanished, leaving him unable to work that day.

An appeal for information was launched on social media and quickly the community decided to rally together and buy the hard-working teenager a new bike.

Nathan Kosciecha's stolen bike. Picture: Supplied Nathan Kosciecha's stolen bike. Picture: Supplied

Donations came in from individuals and companies, including Start2Finish, James Dighton Pest Solutions, Malcolm James Estate Agents, the Whittlesey Music Nights.

The Whittlesey Roundtable agreed to pay for a brand new bike and took Nathan to Woodston Cycles in Peterborough on Saturday, September 19.

Stuart Rayner, of the roundtable, said: “We went to three different places but none had any in stock, we wanted one he could take home the same day.

Stuart Rayner and Nathan Kosciecha outside Parkers News. Picture: Whittlesey Roundtable Stuart Rayner and Nathan Kosciecha outside Parkers News. Picture: Whittlesey Roundtable

“We would like to thank Woodston Cycles who were ever so good with us and even gave Nathan some lights free-of-charge, he was very happy.”

After collecting the new bright orange Romet Rambler R6.0 - which retails online for more than £350 - Mr Rayner did the official hand over outside Parkers News.

Stuart Rayner and Nathan Kosciecha. Picture: Whittlesey Roundtable Stuart Rayner and Nathan Kosciecha. Picture: Whittlesey Roundtable

Donations made by other local businesses and individuals – handed in at the newsagents – are going to be used to buy Nathan some safety equipment and a new lock.

Shortly after the theft, Collin Martin of Whittlesey Music Nights said: “Poor lad trying to earn money doing paper round has his bike nicked.

“I know we are a caring community, so Whittlesey Music Nights will donate £20 towards a new bike, anyone else?”

Stuart Rayner and Nathan Kosciecha. Picture: Whittlesey Roundtable Stuart Rayner and Nathan Kosciecha. Picture: Whittlesey Roundtable

His father, Paul, says Nathan is “really grateful and encouraged by all the support from the community” after the immense response online.

He said: “It [the bike] was locked outside Parkers for just a couple of minutes while he went in to get his papers, I can’t believe it!

“I am blown away by everyone’s kindness and I feel very privileged to live in a caring community.

“Nathan is pleased to have a bike again and really grateful and encouraged by all the support from the community.

“We’re very thankful for the kindness and generosity of people here in Whittlesey.”