Advanced search

Its bankers alert Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to ‘potential attempted fraud’

PUBLISHED: 17:47 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 02 August 2020

File photo of the overview and scrutiny committee of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

File photo of the overview and scrutiny committee of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

Archant

Details are only now emerging of a fraud against the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA).

Papers to be discussed at this week’s CAPCA meeting reveal that on September 6 last year its fraud prevention policy swung into action.

A report to CAPCA members on Wednesday says its bank had alerted it to a “potential attempted fraud”.

John Pye, chairman of the audit and governance committee was briefed 10 days later.

“A paper on the ‘anti-fraud, bribery and corruption policy’ was presented to the A&G committee on September 27, at which the incident and the authority’s response were reviewed,” say the report to this week’s CAPCA meeting.

“Management notified staff of the potential risk and provided guidance materials on identifying potential frauds, minimising the risk of being the victim of fraud, and on the specific phishing attack on the Combined Authority.

“The bank also provided a training session on anti-fraud protection to an ‘all staff’ team meeting.”

The report adds: “The money was eventually recovered.”

You may also want to watch:

This week’s CAPCA meeting will also hear regular member development sessions to “help improve the skills of the committee”.

Mr Pye says that “unfortunately it was not possible to take a more structured approach to committee development and improvement”.

He will tell the CAPCA board: “There was insufficient response from members to both a skills audit and a self-assessment questionnaire that would have helped focus a development programme.

“Development was also hindered by the discontinuity in the support to the committee because of the turnover of interim monitoring and scrutiny officers during the year.”

On committee attendance, he says that at the end of the final meeting of the municipal year for 2018/19, he had circulated a letter to council leaders, monitoring officers and chief executives of constituent councils.

The letter was to remind them of the high threshold of two-thirds attendance needed for quoracy (6 out of 8).

“Three of the four meetings were only just quorate, and the start of one meeting had to be delayed due to lack of numbers,” says Mr Pye.

His annual report will be debated by the board.

NB: Minutes of the audit and governance committee for last year offer no further insight into the attempted fraud. A request for more information is being sent to CAPCA.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Where to eat out for half price in March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington throughout August

Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative

Whittlesey bids to keep community spirit alive during lockdown with first ever yard sale

Residents in and around Whittlesey will be taking part in the town’s first ever yard sale to help raise money for charity. Picture: FDC

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Man charged with being two-and-a-half times drink drive limit and kicking police officer in groin after collision

Darius Andrulionis, 40, of Ramnoth Road, Wisbech was arrested in South Drive, March (pictured), on Saturday night (July 25) after a collision between two cars in Badgeney Road, March. He has since been charged with being two-and-a-half times the drink drive limit, driving without a licence and kicking a police officer in the groin. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Most Read

Where to eat out for half price in March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington throughout August

Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative

Whittlesey bids to keep community spirit alive during lockdown with first ever yard sale

Residents in and around Whittlesey will be taking part in the town’s first ever yard sale to help raise money for charity. Picture: FDC

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Man charged with being two-and-a-half times drink drive limit and kicking police officer in groin after collision

Darius Andrulionis, 40, of Ramnoth Road, Wisbech was arrested in South Drive, March (pictured), on Saturday night (July 25) after a collision between two cars in Badgeney Road, March. He has since been charged with being two-and-a-half times the drink drive limit, driving without a licence and kicking a police officer in the groin. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Latest from the Cambs Times

East Cambs Council’s pet crematorium will rival Littleport farming family’s own proposals for a pet crematorium

On the night East Cambs Council came clean about a crematorium at Meal - that would include a pet crematorium- it was revealed the council knew of a second application by a farming family for a pet crematorium 15 miles away at Littleport. Illustration: GOOGLE

Drive-in cinema coming to IWM Duxford

Drive-in cinema is coming to IWM Duxford in partnership with Star & Mouse Picture Show. Picture: Gareth Nunns

Tory controlled East Cambs Council votes in secret for crematorium, woodland burial area and even a pet crematorium at Mepal outdoor centre - Lib Dems are furious

Mepal Outdoor Centre. Aerial shots taken today (July 31) show the extent of the grounds. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Committee chairman admits ‘we need to be better’ after cost rockets for Dutch style roundabout in Cambridge - first of its kind in the UK

Dutch style roundabout was opened by the Vice-chairwoman of Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Lis Every. Also present were Cllr Ian Bates, Chairman of the Highways and Transport Committee; local County Councillor Amanda Taylor, cycling champion County Cllr Noel Kavanagh, Cambridge City Councillor for Queen Edith’s Colin McGerty and Koen Guiking from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Road closed and motorists advised to avoid area after two-car collision

A woman has died following a collision in Fulbourn. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW