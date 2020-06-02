Advanced search

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

PUBLISHED: 13:58 02 June 2020

"We cannot put into words just how grateful we are," was how the family of a patient at Royal Papworth summed up their emotions. The patient, Dan, has been in critical care for 54 days and has just walked the furthest distance on his steps to recovery.

Royal Papworth Hospital has shared news of the recovery of a patient following two months in intensive care.

Now based at the Cambridge biomedical campus, Royal Papworth is celebrating its first anniversary after the move from Papworth Everard.

In 2018, the hospital celebrated its centenary and 100 years of patient care and treatment and every patient, every life, every moment of surgery remains as precious then as it does today.

When Royal Papworth Hospital shared this film, it needed few words of explanation.

For 54 days their patient – who they simply refer to as Dan – has battled Covid-19.

Isolated he may be, but alone most definitely not.

And in the capable of hands of some of the world’s most renowned medical professionals

Dan has spent 54 days in their critical care unit.

That’s 54 days of uncertainty, hope, care and love provided by the doctors and nurses who have treated him.

On the 54th day his family’s journey of hope took a few more steps forward. It was the furthest Dan had walked as he makes a slow but steady recovery.

The video was shared with the patient’s and with the family’s consent.

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,” they said.

