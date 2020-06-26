Advanced search

Nurses from Royal Papworth appear on iconic big screen in London’s Piccadilly Circus

PUBLISHED: 11:41 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 26 June 2020

Nurses from Royal Papworth Hospital have appeared on the famous big screen in Piccadilly Circus in London. Picture: Supplied

Nurses from a Cambridgeshire hospital have appeared on London’s Piccadilly Circus big screen as part of a campaign to honour NHS staff.

Antonella, Ellie, Anastasia, Czar, Bernie, Joao and Maire. Picture: SuppliedAntonella, Ellie, Anastasia, Czar, Bernie, Joao and Maire. Picture: Supplied

The nurses from Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge have been risking their lives working on the front line amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Antonella, Ellie, Anastasia, Czar, Bernie, Joao and Maire were pictured on International Nurses’ Day back in May, wearing full PPE on a COVID-19 ward.

Their photograph is now being used in the giant ‘Rainbows for the NHS’ mosaic which is comprised of thousands of health workers and the nation’s lockdown snaps.

The campaign is organised by artist Helen Marshall from The People’s Picture who decided to feature the picture of our region’s nurses.

She said: “As an artist I was really moved by the collective creative response of the nation to the pandemic, and like everybody else I wanted to do something.

“I particularly wanted the NHS staff, key workers and carers’ stories to be highlighted.

“By collecting thousands of photos, videos and stories, I have created one giant interactive rainbow mosaic during my time in lockdown.”

So far, 12,456 pictures and stories have been collected to form the rainbow mosaic, but only a handful of those are being prominently featured at Piccadilly Lights.

