Student paramedic takes on world’s fastest zipline

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:50 PM August 16, 2021    Updated: 2:55 PM August 16, 2021
Chloe Spencer will travel 1.5lm at a breath-taking 100mph on Zip World's velocity 2 zipline at Penrhyn Slate Quarry.

Chloe Spencer (pictured) will travel 1.5lm at a breath-taking 100mph on Zip World's velocity 2 zipline at Penrhyn Slate Quarry in North Wales. - Credit: East of England Ambulance Service

An East of England Ambulance Service colleague is battling their fear of heights to raise funds for a national ambulance charity. 

Chloe Spencer, a Senior Emergency Medical Technician and Student paramedic from March, will be taking on the world’s largest zipline on August 31 2021. 

Chloe will travel 1.5km at a breath-taking 100mph on Zip World’s velocity 2 zipline at Penrhyn Slate Quarry in North Wales. 

She will be raising funds for The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC). 

Chloe said: “Myself and a colleague are recovering from previous mental illness.

"We've partnered up to raise money for something we share a passion about – our green family. 

“This is our opportunity to raise as much money as possible to support them either mentally with psychological support, physically through physio or with financial support. 

“TASC is a charity supporting thousands of ambulance staff, like us, who rely on the support and generosity of wonderful people, like you.” 

Ben Hawkins (left) will be accompanying Chloe (right) at the world's largest zipline on August 31.

Ben Hawkins (left) will be accompanying Chloe (right) at the world's largest zipline on August 31. - Credit: East of England Ambulance Service

Chloe will be taking on the zipline accompanied by her colleague, Ben Hawkins. 

Ben is an Emergency Dispatcher from Peterborough. 

So far, they have raised £2,400. 

The amount is set to help TASC provide an extra 41 hours of counselling or 48 sessions of physiotherapy for people injured in the line of duty. 

The pair were originally set for completing the zipwire in mid-July alongside 17 other fundraisers, but had to postpone when Ben tested positive for Covid. 

Ben said: “Now more than ever, ambulance staff need support so please donate to our challenge and TASC’s cause. 

“If you can’t donate then you can share our page so that someone who may be able to support us, can.” 

Chloe and Ben were on track for completing the zipwire in mid-July, but had to postpone when Ben tested positive for Covid.

Chloe and Ben (pictured) were on track for completing the zipwire in mid-July, but had to postpone when Ben tested positive for Covid. - Credit: East of England Ambulance Service

Jasmin Rana, TASC’s director of Income Generation and Supporter Engagement, said: “Ambulance staff have one of the most stressful jobs in the UK.

"The continuing long-term impacts of Coronavirus are making their job much harder. 

“With the support of Chloe and Ben, TASC can continue to be there for the UK’s lifesavers when they’re struggling and need a bit of help themselves.” 

You can support Chloe and Ben via their JustGiving page. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon