Have you ever considered becoming a paramedic? Would £5k help you decide?

PUBLISHED: 17:22 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 19 February 2020

Have you ever considered becoming a paramedic? Would £5k help you decide? Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Student paramedics in the East Anglian regions will be eligible for a new £5,000 annual bursary from September 2020.

This is the first time paramedic students will benefit from additional NHS funding while at university, as they were not included in the old bursary scheme.

The £5,000 annual maintenance grant will not need to be paid back and will be in addition to student loans.

Paramedic students can also receive an additional £1,000 per academic year towards childcare costs.

The decision to allow paramedic students to benefit from the maintenance payments was recently made by Ministers as part of a £2 billion package of financial support across the NHS.

Dorothy Hosein, chief executive of East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), said she was delighted by the news.

"This funding will make a lot of difference, so our message to those thinking of joining us would be - if you have ever thought about becoming a paramedic, now is a great time to do it," she explained.

"And if you previously thought you could not afford to undergo paramedic training, it could be time to take a second look.

"EEAST looks forward to hearing from you and welcoming you".

Minister for Public Health, Jo Churchill, said: "As demand grows we need more of the best and brightest to join our NHS.

"I'm proud that anyone who thinks they're up to the job of saving people's lives as a paramedic can now take advantage of this fantastic new £5,000 support package."

Ruth Neave 'totally numb' after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave's murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Man in his 20s dead after BMW M3 crashes and catches fire

A young man has died after their BMW M3 crashed and caught fire in Peterborough on Sunday, February 16. Picture: Google Maps

Man caught growing more than £400,000 worth of cannabis at home jailed for nearly three years

Ervis Cira (pictured) was caught growing more than £400,000 worth of cannabis in his Chatteris home has been jailed. Picture: CambsCops

North Bank 'expected to stay closed' after Environment Agency issue flood warning amid Storm Dennis

A flood warning has been issued for North Bank road amid Storm Dennis. Picture: Archant/FILE

