Student paramedics in the East Anglian regions will be eligible for a new £5,000 annual bursary from September 2020.

This is the first time paramedic students will benefit from additional NHS funding while at university, as they were not included in the old bursary scheme.

The £5,000 annual maintenance grant will not need to be paid back and will be in addition to student loans.

Paramedic students can also receive an additional £1,000 per academic year towards childcare costs.

The decision to allow paramedic students to benefit from the maintenance payments was recently made by Ministers as part of a £2 billion package of financial support across the NHS.

Dorothy Hosein, chief executive of East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), said she was delighted by the news.

"This funding will make a lot of difference, so our message to those thinking of joining us would be - if you have ever thought about becoming a paramedic, now is a great time to do it," she explained.

"And if you previously thought you could not afford to undergo paramedic training, it could be time to take a second look.

"EEAST looks forward to hearing from you and welcoming you".

Minister for Public Health, Jo Churchill, said: "As demand grows we need more of the best and brightest to join our NHS.

"I'm proud that anyone who thinks they're up to the job of saving people's lives as a paramedic can now take advantage of this fantastic new £5,000 support package."