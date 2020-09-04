Around 30 per cent of people are refusing to send children back to school amid Covid-19

Around 30 per cent of parents and carers are refusing to send their children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, our survey has revealed.

We asked you if you were comfortable sending your children back to school despite the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak after a mum-of-two decided to speak out.

70 per cent of people who voted on our interactive poll are happy sending their children back, with 30 per cent refusing to do so.

The parent of a year 11 March pupil – who wished to remain anonymous – said: “It is the transmission that worries me.

“Pupils will be sitting in classrooms with everyone sitting side-by-side in an overcrowded 30 plus room.

“Neither of my children will be going back to school until I’m happy with the number of coronavirus cases goes down, the infection rate is just going up again.”

One mum, keen on sending her daughter back to school, said: “My daughter is going into year 11, no way would I keep her home, nor does she want to stay at home.

“Her GCSEs are far too important to get!

“If this mother is not going to send her son back, who going into year 11, she will put him too far behind with his GCSEs.”

Another added: “It’s normal to be anxious about sending your children back to school after so long protecting them at home but as long as we keep up the social distancing and hand sanitizing etc.

“We just need to trust those in authority.”