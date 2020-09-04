Advanced search

Around 30 per cent of people are refusing to send children back to school amid Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 12:41 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 04 September 2020

Around 30 per cent of people are refusing to send their children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, our poll has revealed. Picture: PA Images/Archant/File

Around 30 per cent of people are refusing to send their children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, our poll has revealed. Picture: PA Images/Archant/File

PA Wire/PA Images

Around 30 per cent of parents and carers are refusing to send their children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, our survey has revealed.

We asked you if you were comfortable sending your children back to school despite the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak after a mum-of-two decided to speak out.

Our survey revealed that 70 per cent of people who voted on our interactive poll are happy sending their children back, with 30 per cent refusing to do so.

MORE: Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

The parent of a year 11 March pupil – who wished to remain anonymous – said: “It is the transmission that worries me.

Around 30 per cent of people are refusing to send their children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, our poll has revealed. Picture: PA Wire/PA ImagesAround 30 per cent of people are refusing to send their children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, our poll has revealed. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

You may also want to watch:

“Pupils will be sitting in classrooms with everyone sitting side-by-side in an overcrowded 30 plus room.

“Neither of my children will be going back to school until I’m happy with the number of coronavirus cases goes down, the infection rate is just going up again.”

One mum, keen on sending her daughter back to school, said: “My daughter is going into year 11, no way would I keep her home, nor does she want to stay at home.

Around 30 per cent of people are refusing to send their children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, our poll has revealed. Picture: PA Wire/PA ImagesAround 30 per cent of people are refusing to send their children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, our poll has revealed. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

“Her GCSEs are far too important to get!

“If this mother is not going to send her son back, who going into year 11, she will put him too far behind with his GCSEs.”

Another added: “It’s normal to be anxious about sending your children back to school after so long protecting them at home but as long as we keep up the social distancing and hand sanitizing etc.

“We just need to trust those in authority.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Van driver who failed drugs test arrested after man and woman killed in collision - two children remain in hospital

A man and woman have died after a fatal collision in Chatteris yesterday (Thursday September 3). The head-on collision involved a car and a van and took place on the A142 Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris, just after 8pm. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Police appeal after man is seen ‘acting suspiciously in park’

Did you spot a man acting suspiciously in West End Park in March on Monday at lunchtime? If so, you should call police on 101 quoting ref: 35/58963/20.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Van driver who failed drugs test arrested after man and woman killed in collision - two children remain in hospital

A man and woman have died after a fatal collision in Chatteris yesterday (Thursday September 3). The head-on collision involved a car and a van and took place on the A142 Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris, just after 8pm. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Police appeal after man is seen ‘acting suspiciously in park’

Did you spot a man acting suspiciously in West End Park in March on Monday at lunchtime? If so, you should call police on 101 quoting ref: 35/58963/20.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Van driver who failed drugs test arrested after man and woman killed in collision - two children remain in hospital

A man and woman have died after a fatal collision in Chatteris yesterday (Thursday September 3). The head-on collision involved a car and a van and took place on the A142 Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris, just after 8pm. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Mother calls for more support after daughter, 17, ‘verbally abused’ for not wearing a mask

Melanie Steele said more support needs to be given after her daughter Evelyn, who lives with autism, was verbally abused for not wearing a face mask in the Horsefair shopping centre’s Costa branch in Wisbech. Picture: SUPPLIED/MELANIE STEELE/MIKE EGERTON/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Around 30 per cent of people are refusing to send children back to school amid Covid-19

Around 30 per cent of people are refusing to send their children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, our poll has revealed. Picture: PA Images/Archant/File

‘Covid-19 secure’ Truckfest 2020 attended by 12,000 despite ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Peterborough Truckfest 2020, better late than never. Picture: Terry Harris.

Cambridge University offers you the rare chance to interview celebrated Italian author

Cambridge University offers you the rare chance to interview celebrated Italian author Dacia Maraini