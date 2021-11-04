Roger Wilkin, clerk to Doddington Parish Council, has warned a new 47-home estate in the village could be "too much of a burden". - Credit: FDC

Plans to build 47 homes in Doddington is “surely too much of a burden” for the village, according to a parish clerk.

Roger Wilkin shared the parish council’s position on the proposals in a letter to Fenland District Council (FDC).

“There is no clear evidence of local support as the number of individual objections shows,” he wrote.

The letter comes after the parish council held a public surgery on October 26 for villagers to share their views on plans to build east of Bevills Close and north of Eastmoor Lane.

Mr Wilkin said that in line with the Fenland Local Plan, any development within Doddington since April 2011 that exceeded 15 per cent needed clear backing from the local community.

But he stated that Doddington had already passed the 15pc threshold and that the parish council “does not give its support” to the proposals.

“The lack of a footpath and the blind tight turn onto Church Lane would be very dangerous for it to be suggested as an access for additional traffic,” said Mr Wilkin.

“This application does not take into account that two HGVs or a car and HGV cannot pass each other on parts of Church Lane, providing possible encroachment into residents’ gardens.”

Mr Wilkin said that both Lionel Walden Primary School and the doctors’ surgery on Benwick Road are already full and have no plans for future expansion.

He also pointed out that FDC needed to build 500 or more homes a year until 2030 to meet government targets.

But he wrote: “This development would constitute nearly 10pc of this number, which is surely too much of a burden for a rural village.”

Ashwood Homes’ latest bid shows a scaling back from their initial 62 houses refused in 2016.

The application has raised many complaints from villagers.

Cllr David Connor, district councillor for Doddington and Wimblington, is firmly against the plans. - Credit: Harry Rutter

Councillor David Connor, Fenland district councillor for Doddington and Wimblington, had criticised the proposals and feared infrastructure issues could increase in the village.

In September, Cllr Connor said: “I think it’s beggars belief they could build 47 homes there.

“Yes, there’s a couple of houses here and there, but not in the thirties, forties, fifties.

“In my view, it will have a major impact on Doddington.”