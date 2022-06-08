News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Voters show overwhelming support for Wenny field in parish poll results

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 2:18 PM June 8, 2022
Wenny Meadow on the Wenny Road roundabout

Wenny Meadow on the Wenny Road roundabout - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Voters for the Wenny field parish poll have shown overwhelming support for the land to be protected from development by being given a local greenspace designation. 

Campaigners called for the poll at this year’s annual town meeting, a majority 31 residents voted for it.

If the field gets the designation, the land can't be developed which would stop the proposed development from Cannon Kirk to build 93 homes on part of the field and adjoining land.

The poll asked "Would you like Wenny Meadow to be designated as a local green space and protected from development?" 

The locked front gate of Wenny field

The locked front gate of Wenny field - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

1,085 votes were cast, 996 were in favour of the designation, 85 against it and six votes were soiled; giving Save Wenny Meadow a 91.8% majority of votes. 

The group will take the result to Fenland District Council to get the local plan for the development amended to get the entire field designated as a local green space.

