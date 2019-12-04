Whittlesey Sports Association crown Park Lane Primary School 'sports quiz superstars'

Students from Park Lane Primary School have been crowned 'sports quiz superstars' by Whittlesey Sports Association. Picture: RWT Photography Supplied

A group of Fen pupils have been crowned 'sports quiz superstars' after taking part in an event in Whittlesey.

Park Lane Primary Schools joined six other teams but came out on top at the quiz held by the Whittlesey Sports Association.

Hosted by Coates Primary School, the event was sponsored by financial services company BGL Group and the Peterborough Referee Development Scheme.

Park Lane beat previous winners Alderman Jacobs by a single point following four rounds of testing questions and even a buzzer round.

A spokesman said: "Park Lane is the town's sports quiz superstars.

Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, was on hand to present the shield donated by Janette Bowden to the winning team.

The spokesman added: "Quizmaster Robert Windle thanked Sir Harry Smith Community College students for their support at the event."