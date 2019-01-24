Advanced search

Cambridgeshire-based construction business Mick George Ltd donate £47k to Parson Drove football club

24 January, 2019 - 11:23
Improvements have gone underway at F.C Parsons Drove near Wisbech following a near £100,000 investment. Picture: SUPPLIED

F.C Parsons Drove

A Cambridgeshire-based construction company has donated more than £45,000 to Parson Drove football club.

Mick George Ltd, based in Huntingdon, has given £47,000 to the club to upgrade their grounds to a semi-professional level.

The club’s existing amenity at Main Road, Parson Drove, Wisbech is suitable to host Step 5 and 6 standard football matches.

However, after a £91,500 investment, including Mick George’s £47,000, the location is now adequate to hold matches at a higher level.

The new features include; a 100-person grandstand, pitch protection netting, shelter and dugouts, perimeter hard-standing and fencing, as well as an improved play area for visitors.

Gary Steven Haime, chairman at F.C Parson Drove said: “The transformation will be huge for the future of our football club, enabling us to move to a semi-professional standard, bringing high profile games back to the area.

“The amenity is a focal point to the local community, so we’re very grateful to Mick George Ltd for their contribution.”

The enhancements aren’t due to stop there. Plans are also being made to improve the car park, expand the pavilion and create an indoor facility to engage a more diverse audience.

Jon Stump, joint CEO at Mick George, said: “F.C Parson Drove seem to be a club that is moving forward and keen to develop.

“That is something that our business would always advocate, so anything we can do to assist would always be welcomed.”

