Published: 12:29 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM June 10, 2021

A partial solar eclipse is just visible through the cloud cover in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A partial solar eclipse has been under way in the UK and around the world.

It is as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.

Sky gazers in Cambridgeshire have been able to see nearly a third of the sun being blocked out by the moon.





Cloudy skies have made it difficult to view for some parts of the country.

Dr Emily Drabek-Maunder, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said the "ring of fire" will be seen from Russia, Greenland and northern Canada.

She told the PA news agency: "From the UK, the annular solar eclipse will be a partial eclipse, meaning that we'll only see the moon pass in front of a small part of the sun."

Dr Drabek-Maunder said the phenomenon began at 10.08am on June 10 in the UK and the maximum eclipse occurred at 11.13am, when the moon covered close to one-third of the sun.

The partial eclipse ended at 12.22pm.

Dr Drabek-Maunder said the eclipse from the UK was only visible with certain techniques and optical aids.

She added: "Never look at the sun directly or use standard sunglasses - it can cause serious harm to your eyes."

It is also not wise not to look at the sun through binoculars, telescopes or a telephoto lens on an SLR camera.