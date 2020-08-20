Greater Anglia issues stark reminder to passengers as smoking incidents cause costly delays

Greater Anglia is reminding rail passengers not to smoke on trains following a number of incidents which have inconvenienced customers and caused costly delays.

There have been eight incidents across the network, which includes Cambridgeshire, where people have been caught smoking or vaping in train toilets in the last eight months, leading to five cancellations and more than 100 minutes of delays.

The incidents have cost Greater Anglia around £20,000, and anyone caught smoking or vaping on its trains or stations could be fined up to £200.

Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia train service delivery director, said: “It’s very disappointing that some passengers are smoking in our train toilets.

“This anti-social behaviour leads to delays which affect everyone else travelling on our trains, who may be travelling to work, school, for hospital appointments or to meet family and friends.

“We will not hesitate to take action, such as ejecting them from our trains or stations, or reporting them to the British Transport Police if we catch anyone doing it.

“I’d appeal to any passenger who suspects someone is smoking or vaping on their train or at a station to report it to the British Transport Police by texting 61016.”